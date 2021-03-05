Bayern Munich come into this home edition of Der Klassiker -- the German Bundesliga's headline domestic fixture -- with a two-point lead over RB Leipzig at the summit. Borussia Dortmund approach Saturday's clash at Allianz Arena 13 points further back and not even in the UEFA Champions League qualifying positions at present. Hansi Flick's men have allowed their title rivals back into the race of late while Edin Terzic's side have fallen out of contention entirely. Can Bayern kill off the competition once more or will BVB reignite their continental aspirations?

Storylines

Bayern: Three wins from five Bundesliga outings is not bad by most clubs' standards but Bayern are no ordinary club and that blip with a 3-3 draw against Arminia Bielefeld and a 2-1 loss to Champions League hopefuls Eintracht Frankfurt will has served as a wakeup call as they thumped Lazio and 1 FC Koln in the following games. Bayern can put their full force into the Klassiker with Dortmund with no Champions League action for another week.

Dortmund: Three wins from five and unbeaten trio of matches makes Terzic's side slightly better in terms of form coming into this one. Extend it across all competitions and they are unbeaten in five with four consecutive wins and three straight clean sheets -- clearly a corner has been turned of late. With Marco Rose known to be arriving as coach this summer, perhaps the players now have greater clarity with regards to their future and that has been reflected in their recent coherence on the pitch.

Prediction

Bayern to edge a thrilling goal-filled contest. Pick: Bayern 3-2 Dortmund.