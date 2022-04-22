Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich welcome second-place Borussia Dortmund on Saturday in the latest edition of Der Klassiker as the Bavarians have a chance to win the title. Bayern have a nine point lead in the table over Dortmund with four games to play, and if they beat their rival on Saturday, they will take home their 10th straight German league title.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, April 23 | Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, April 23 | : 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany

: Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany TV: ABC and ESPN Deportes

ABC and ESPN Deportes Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Bayern -255; Draw +420; Dortmund +600 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Bayern: Lucas Hernandez is dealing with a muscular problem, while Niklas Sule, who has signed for Dortmund next season, has missed three games due to influenza.Also Corentin Tolisso has missed four matches with a torn muscle fiber, while Kinglsey Coman is also dealing with muscular issues.

Dortmund: The injury list is long, with Gio Reyna (muscle), Donyell Malen (strain) and Thorgan Hazard (back) headlining the list. The good news is Erling Haaland is fit to play, and he's going to have to find the back of the net if Dortmund are to have any chance.

Prediction

A down Bayern, still reeling from Champions League elimination, get the result they need to win the league once again, cementing a decade of dominance. Pick: Bayern 2, Dortmund 1