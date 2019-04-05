Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: Bundesliga match prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

There's plenty at stake on Saturday in the Bundesliga as No. 1 plays No. 2. Second-place Bayern Munich hosts league leader Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker. Dortmund enters the game with a record of 19-6-2 and 63 points, while Bayern is 19-4-4 with 61 points, slipping out of first place after the draw to Freiburg.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund

Date : Saturday, April 6



: Saturday, April 6 Time : 12:30 p.m. ET



: 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Arena



: Allianz Arena TV channel : Fox and Fox Deportes



Streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Bayern Munich -185 / Borussia Dortmund +460 / Draw +310

Storylines

Bayern Munich: This is hardly the game that will decide the race as there are still six games left, but a loss could be devastating. It would put the team five points back with not long to go. Bayern is the favorite and should be able to hold serve at home, but the pressure is on for a strong result to move back into first.

Borussia Dortmund: Christian Pulisic's team has picked things up after a rough patch allowed Bayern to take over, and they've got some confidence back. Pulisic is injured and won't play, but this is still a team that is super confident and in a quality moment. Expect them to play a bit cautious and for the focus be to play down the wings.

Prediction

Robert Lewandowski scores late to give Bayern a massive win and a leg-up in the title race.

Pick: Bayern Munich (-185)