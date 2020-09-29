Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund meet on Wednesday in the German Super Cup with a trophy on the line. Bayern, treble winners last season, are the favorites but both teams enter after surprising loses on the weekend. Dortmund lost 2-0 at Augsburg while Bayern were crushed 4-1 at Hoffenheim, snapping the Bavarians' 23-game winning streak.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 30 | Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany

TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

Odds: Bayern Munich -205; Draw +360; Dortmund +490 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Bayern Munich: That was just a weird match against Hoffenheim where nothing went right. But, Bayern still created chances and just had an off night. Rarely do we see Bayern put together back-to-back duds, so that could be bad news for Lucien Favre's side. Expect Robert Lewandowski to start after not starting last time out.

Dortmund: Just like Bayern, Dortmund's loss was one of those games that is hard to explain because the attack created so many quality chances and really dominated the ball. It was just an off day for both, increasing the hunger to get back on track during this German Super Cup. Young American Gio Reyna didn't have his best game, and he's started the first two matches of the season, so don't be overly surprised if he is rested here.

Prediction

Bayern's dominance of Dortmund continues with a narrow victory and another trophy. Pick: Bayern 2, Dortmund 1