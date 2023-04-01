Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund meet at Allianz Arena on Saturday in a potentially decisive instalment of Der Klassiker which sees the hosts trail the visitors by a point in the Bundesliga table. A major change was made over the international break with Thomas Tuchel replacing Julian Nagelsmann as Bayern boss and his first opponents are none other than one of his former clubs. Edin Terzic has led Dortmund to being one point in front coming into this weekend's encounter and leaving Bavaria still at the German summit would be an impressive achievement. A four-game winning run which included knocking Paris Saint-Germain out of the UEFA Champions League was not enough to save Nagelsmann from internal discord and a loss to Bayer Leverkusen last time out proved costly.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Apr. 1 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Apr. 1 | 12:30 p.m. ET Location: Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany

Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany TV: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

ABC | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Bayern -200; Draw: +380; Dortmund +450 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Bayern: Jamal Musiala has a hamstring worry which could see him drop out of Tuchel's maiden starting XI and Manuel Neuer as well as Lucas Hernandez remain out injured. Joao Cancelo, Noussair Mazraoui, Josip Stanisic and Benjamin Pavard are all in contention for places in defense while Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting should continue to lead the line as he and Tuchel team up once more.

Dortmund: Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Youssoufa Moukoko are out but Karim Adeyemi and Julian Brandt could return for this one. Marco Reus and Sebastien Haller have hit attacking form of late while Raphael Guerreiro is enjoying some of the best form of his career with a rich return of goals and assists. Emre Can is also back from suspension so expect Dortmund to make life tough for Bayern.

Prediction

This one should be close and could be decided by a moment of magic or genius and Dortmund should run Bayern close for a draw. However, expect the Bavarians to give Tuchel a winning start and a big hand in the title race. Pick: Bayern 2, Dortmund 1.