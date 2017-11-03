Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Bundesliga on TV, stream online

Germany's top two teams face off in a tasty showdown

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, the top two teams in Germany, face off on Saturday in a big-time Bundesliga showdown. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Bayern jumped Dortmund for first place in the Bundesliga recently, but a win for Christian Pulisic and company would put them back in first. Bayern is more talented, Dortmund is coming off a poor showing in the Champions League, and Germany's top team prevails. Bayern 2, Dortmund 1. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories