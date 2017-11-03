Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Bundesliga on TV, stream online

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, the top two teams in Germany, face off on Saturday in a big-time Bundesliga showdown.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS2

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Bayern jumped Dortmund for first place in the Bundesliga recently, but a win for Christian Pulisic and company would put them back in first. Bayern is more talented, Dortmund is coming off a poor showing in the Champions League, and Germany's top team prevails. Bayern 2, Dortmund 1.