Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund live stream info, TV channel: How to watch DFB Pokal on TV, stream online
The rivals meet on Wednesday in the German Cup
One giant will be eliminated in the DFB Pokal round of 16 when Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund meet on Wednesday.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Stream: WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's on the line
A spot in the DFB Pokal quarterfinals.
Prediction
Bayern has gotten the better of Dortmund more often than not, and here's another occassion for them to do so with Dortmund's struggling to find consistency. Bayern 3, Dortmund 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Report: MLS headed to Nashville
The expansion is hitting the state of Tennessee
-
World Cup odds: Germany, Brazil favored
Messi and Argentina are fifth, right behind France and Spain
-
Man. United vs. Bristol preview
The Red Devils should be able to cruise through
-
Chelsea vs. Bournemouth preview
The Blues are the favorites here
-
Man. City vs. Leicester preview
One of these two will make it to the semifinals
-
Arsenal vs. West Ham preview
A spot in the League Cup semifinals is on the line
Add a Comment