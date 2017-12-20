Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund live stream info, TV channel: How to watch DFB Pokal on TV, stream online

The rivals meet on Wednesday in the German Cup

One giant will be eliminated in the DFB Pokal round of 16 when Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund meet on Wednesday.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Stream: WatchESPN
What's on the line

A spot in the DFB Pokal quarterfinals. 

Prediction

Bayern has gotten the better of Dortmund more often than not, and here's another occassion for them to do so with Dortmund's struggling to find consistency. Bayern 3, Dortmund 1. 

