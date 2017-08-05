Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund live stream info, TV channel: How to watch DFB Super Cup on TV, stream online

The German Super Cup is set for Saturday afternoon when Bayern Munich faces Borussia Dortmund.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Saturday

Where: Signal Iduna Park

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV and Fox Sports Go

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Dortmund to win - 2/1

Draw - 5/2

Bayern to win - 5/4

Prediction

Dortmund starts off hot, but Bayern has a big second half with James Rodriguez netting the winner. Bayern 3, Dortmund 2.