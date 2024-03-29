Bayern Munich hope to have Harry Kane on the pitch Saturday as they look to extend their unbeaten streak to five games when they host Borussia Dortmund in a German Bundesliga matchup. Bayern Munich (19-3-4) have gone 3-1-0 over their last four contests but could be without the top scorer in the league as Kane (31 goals) is dealing with an ankle injury. Borussia Dortmund (14-8-4) defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 in their last outing to extend their winning streak to three games. Munich recorded a 4-0 victory when the teams met in Dortmund earlier this season.

Kickoff at Allianz Arena is set for 1:30 p.m. ET. Bayern Munich are -260 favorites (risk $260 to win $100) in the latest Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund odds, while the BVB are +550 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +450 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund money line: Bayern Munich -260, BVB +550, Draw +450

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund over/under: 3.5 goals

Bayern Munich vs.Borussia Dortmund spread: Bayern Munich -1.5 (-105)

BM: Have scored at least two goals in six straight matches across all competitions

BD: The BVB have allowed a total of two goals over their last four games across all competitions

Why you should back Bayern Munich

Kane is questionable despite having participated in training this week, and having him in the lineup would be a huge plus for Die Roten. The 30-year-old English striker was injured in Munich's 5-2 victory at Darmstadt 98 on March 16 but converted in that match, giving him nine goals over his last eight league contests. Kane was dominant in Die Roten's meeting with Dortmund in November as he registered one of his four hat tricks of the season and added an assist.

Midfielder Jamal Musiala recorded a brace in the triumph over Darmstadt and has netted half of his 10 tallies on the season over his last five Bundesliga games. Winger Leroy Sane has gone 16 matches without a goal but is third on the team with eight and is tied for the league lead with 11 assists. Kane and forward Thomas Muller are tied for ninth with seven assists apiece, while midfielder Leon Goretzka has notched a career-high six. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Borussia Dortmund

BVB are led offensively by forwards Niclas Fullkrug and Donyell Malen who have scored 11 goals apiece. The 31-year-old Fullkrug went without a tally in seven consecutive matches across all competitions but ended the drought by converting for the German national team in a friendly against Netherlands on Tuesday. Fullkrug also is one of the top set-up men in Bundesliga as he is tied for sixth in the league with a career-high eight assists.

Malen has recorded four goals and an assist over his last four Bundesliga matches and has converted eight times in his past 11 contests across all competitions. Julian Brandt is third on the BVB with six tallies and fellow winger Karim Adeyemi has scored in two of his last three league games. The 27-year-old Brandt ranks third in Bundesliga with 10 assists and needs one to match the career high he set in 2018-19 with Bayer Leverkusen. See which team to pick here.

