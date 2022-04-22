Bayern Munich will try to lock up its 10th straight German Bundesliga title on Saturday when it hosts Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker at Allianz Arena. Bayern (23-3-4) leads second-place Dortmund (20-3-7) by nine points with four games left and will clinch the title with a victory. Bayern Munich has won nine of the last 10, including six straight, in the German Classic. It has a 52-29-26 edge in all-time Bundesliga meetings, with a 215-128 goal advantage. Bayern won the reverse fixture 3-2 in December. Bayern is 7-2-1 in its last 10 league matches and beat Arminia 3-0 last Sunday, while Dortmund is 6-2-2 and comes off a 6-1 win against Wolfsburg last Saturday.

Bayern vs. Dortmund spread: Bayern -1.5 (-115)

Bayern vs. Dortmund over-under: 3.5 goals

Bayern vs. Dortmund money line: Bayern -265, Dortmund +600, Draw +450

BAY: Robert Lewandowski has nine goals in his last 10 league matches

has nine goals in his last 10 league matches DOR: Erling Haaland has five goals in his last 10 Bundesliga games



Why you should back Bayern Munich

Bayern has dominated at both ends all year, and star striker Robert Lewandowski shows no signs of slowing down. The 33-year-old has 32 goals, 12 more than any other player in the Bundesliga, as Bayern has scored 89. It also has allowed the fewest goals in the league at 29. Nine players have scored at least three goals for Bayern, with Serge Gnabry putting up 12 and Leroy Sane and Thomas Muller scoring seven apiece. Muller remains the engine of the attack and leads the league with 16 assists.

Bayern dominates possession, holding the ball for 64.5 percent of matches on average, and it held the ball for 53 percent of the last meeting. Lewandowski scored twice in that match, and defenses just haven't been able to stop him. The Bayern back line has done a decent job keeping teams at bay, and veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is still playing at a high level at age 36. He has 10 clean sheets (T-1) and a 73.8 save percentage (third).

Why you should back Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund will always be dangerous with Erling Haaland on its side. He scored in the last meeting and has 18 goals and eight assists in 20 league games. He gets help in the attack from Marco Reus (nine) and Julian Brandt (eight), who scored the other Dortmund goal in the December match. Seven other players have scored at least three goals. Dortmund also has the ability to hold the ball for long periods, ranking second in the league in possession at 59.4 percent.

Dortmund has had issues on defense because of a slew of injuries, but it will be sure to do everything it can to lock things down in the back. It has allowed the third-fewest shots in the league, and just 134 were on target. Veteran goalkeeper Marwin Hitz is expected to start in place of the injured young starter Gregor Kobel, and he had seven clean sheets in 16 starts for BVB last season.

