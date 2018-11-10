Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: Prediction, Bundesliga pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The first Der Klassiker of the season arrives on Saturday as Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund welcome Bayern Munich with revenge on their minds. Bayern beat Dortmund 6-0 in March, but with this one at Signal Iduna Park, the black and yellow are confident in getting a result to remain undefeated. It's a big-time battle in the early-season title race, and one that will be filled with excitement, physical play and plenty of flair.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 10
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Dortmund, Germany
- TV channel: FS2
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Bayern Munich +110 / Borussia Dortmund +210 / Draw +285
Storylines
Borussia Dortmund: Pulisic and company are undefeated to start the season and looking to keep it going against their bitter rivals. A win here will solidify the black and yellow as legit Bundesliga title contenders.
Bayern Munich: It's been a slow start, but this team is still the king of the Bundesliga. It can regain confidence and momentum early on in the season after an inconsistent start.
Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund prediction
Look for this one to finish leveled. In a match that is incredibly competitive and physical, Dortmund gets a late equalizer to split the points.
Pick: Draw (+285)
