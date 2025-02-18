Bayern Munich and Celtic will face off once again in UEFA Champions League action on Tuesday on Paramount+. Bayern secured a 2-1 victory in the first leg of the two-game playoff knockout, getting goals from Michael Olise and Harry Kane. The Bavarians played to a 0-0 draw against Bayer Leverkusen over the weekend, while Celtic maintained their hold on the Scottish Premiership with a 3-0 victory against Dundee United. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Allianz Arena in Munich is set for 3 p.m. ET. The hosts are the -600 money-line favorites (risk $600 to win $100) in the latest Bayern Munich vs. Celtic odds, per SportsLine consensus, while Celtic are +1400 underdogs. A draw is priced at +650, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

How to watch Celtic vs. Bayern Munich

Bayern vs. Celtic date: Wednesday, Feb. 18

Bayern vs. Celtic time: 3 p.m. ET

Bayern vs. Celtic live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Celtic vs. Bayern Munich

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, he was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks for anyone following him on betting apps and betting sites, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others.

For Bayern Munich vs. Celtic, Green is backing Bayern to win to nil for a +100 payout (risk $100 to win $100). The expert is confident in the Bavarians' ability to secure a victory in front of their home fans, even though Celtic was able to rally late in the first leg of the competition.

Green notes that Celtic dominate in domestic play but often struggle against some of the tougher teams in Europe, which was evident in Champions League losses to Aston Villa (4-2) and Borussia Dortmund (7-1). Bayern also maintained the upper hand in the first leg of the competition despite fading late in the match, maintaining 57% of possession and 91% passing accuracy. As such, Green expects the Harry Kane-led attack to be too potent for Celtic to contain and for Bayern to have a comfortable advantage.

How to watch, live stream Champions League on Paramount+