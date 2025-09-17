Bayern Munich will host Chelsea F.C. to kick off the first matchday of the 2025 UEFA Champions League league phase on Wednesday on Paramount+. The Bavarians enter Matchday 1 on a five-game winning streak, including a perfect 3-0-0 record to kick off their Bundesliga campaign. They will be tested by a Chelsea side that won the Club World Cup over the summer and is undefeated with two wins and two draws over four Premier League contests. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can get annual plans starting at $30 for your first year, and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Allianz Arena in Munich is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea odds list the hosts as the -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Chelsea listed as the +340 underdogs. A draw is priced at +310, and the over/under for total goals is 3.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Champions League match this season and over 2,400 soccer matches a year. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content, including the Italian Serie A, Europa League, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. For a limited time, annual plans start at $30 for your first year, so sign up right here.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea date: Wednesday, Sept. 17

Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea time: 3 p.m. ET

Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea live stream: Paramount+

Before you tune in to today's match, you need to see what SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say. Here are his best bets for Chelsea vs. Bayern on Wednesday, and his analysis of the game:

UEFA Champions League picks for Bayern vs. Chelsea

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals (-118)

Chelsea +1 Asian handicap (-120)

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals (-118)

The expert notes that both sides have plenty of goal-scoring talent but also have shaky defenses. Bayern only kept five clean sheets in 14 Champions League games last season, and the Blues backline looked out of sorts in a 2-2 draw against Brentford in EPL play on Saturday. Chelsea star Cole Palmer found the back of the net in that game while Harry Kane scored twice for Bayern his last time out, and the opposing defenses could have trouble containing them on Wednesday.



"It promises to be an open, entertaining game, with lots of chances at both ends of the pitch, so a bet on both teams to score and over 2.5 goals looks appealing," Green said.



You can place this bet at -120 odds at BetMGM. Use the latest BetMGM bonus code to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses or $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $10 wins. Get started at BetMGM here:

Chelsea +1 Asian handicap (-120)

"Chelsea are heavy underdogs, but they should give a good account of themselves in Munich, so Chelsea +1 Asian handicap also appeals," Green said. "That pays out if they win or draw, and it's graded as a push if they lose by a single goal."



Place this bet at -150 odds at DraftKings. Use the latest DraftKings promo code to receive $200 in bonus bets with your first $5 wager, as well as $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Sign up and play at DraftKings here:

How to watch, live stream UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to stream the UEFA Champions League, your live local CBS sporting events, the world's top soccer matchups, and much more for only $30 for one year.