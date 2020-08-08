The UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Saturday will see Bayern Munich host Chelsea in the second leg. Bayern won the first leg back in March 3-0 at Stamford Bridge, and they have one foot into the quarters ahead of this one. The Blues know a comeback is highly unlikely to begin with, but even more so now with Christian Pulisic's hamstring injury set to keep him out of this match, and the start of the Premier League season.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date : Saturday, Aug. 8

: Saturday, Aug. 8 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany

: Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany

Odds: Bayern Munich -270; Draw +430; Chelsea +650 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Bayern Munich: One goal, and this one is certainly over. When you consider Bayern have not lost since January and are on a 23-game unbeaten streak with 17 straight wins, it almost seems like mission impossible. Don't expect the Bavarian side to rest many key players, rather put this one away early and then make some changes. This is a strong a talented side, and with Chelsea's injury issues, this one might already be over.

Chelsea: This just feels like a game where the Blues will need a bit of good fortune, maybe even more. An own goal, a penalty kick, or for Bayern to have a nightmare performance -- perhaps even a combination. The Blues have the quality to get into the tie, but the defensive issues and goalkeeper woes make it seem unlikely. They need a hot start to have any chance.

Prediction

Bayern cruise into the quarters as Robert Lewandowski scores and grabs an assist. Pick: Bayern Munich 2, Chelsea 0