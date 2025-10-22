Bayern Munich vs. Club Brugge live stream, odds: How to watch Champions League, predicted lineups, pick
The German giants will face Club Brugge on Wednesday at the Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich will host Club Brugge on Wednesday for their third match of their Champions League season. The German side, coached by Vincent Kompany, had a perfect start of the 2025-26 spell, with seven wins in the opening seven games of the Bundesliga season, including the last home win against Borussia Dortmund over the weekend, and they also started off their Champions League campaign with two wins in two matches against Chelsea and Pafos. Club Brugge, on the other hand, won 4-1 in the opening clash against AS Monaco before losing away to Atalanta in the second matchday of the 2025-26 season. Here's all you need to know ahead of Wednesday's game:
Viewing information
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 22 | Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Allianz Arena -- Munich
- Live stream: Paramount+
- Odds: Bayern Munich -550; Draw +380; Club Brugge +600
Possible lineups
Bayern Munich XI: Manuel Neuer; Sacha Boey, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Konrad Laimer; Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Michael Olise, Harry Kane, Luis Diaz; Nicolas Jackson.
Club Brugge XI: Nordin Jackers; Kyriani Sabbe, Joel Ordonez, Brandon Mechele, Joaquin Seys; Aleksandar Stankovic, Cisse Sandra; Carlos Forbs, Hans Vanaken, Christos Tzolis; Nicolo Tresoldi.
Prediction
The German side are expected to win again after winning the first two matches of the Champions League season so far against Chelsea and Pafos, while they are dominating the Bundesliga with seven wins in seven games. Pick: Bayern Munich 3, Club Brugge 0.
