Bayern Munich will host Club Brugge on Wednesday for their third match of their Champions League season. The German side, coached by Vincent Kompany, had a perfect start of the 2025-26 spell, with seven wins in the opening seven games of the Bundesliga season, including the last home win against Borussia Dortmund over the weekend, and they also started off their Champions League campaign with two wins in two matches against Chelsea and Pafos. Club Brugge, on the other hand, won 4-1 in the opening clash against AS Monaco before losing away to Atalanta in the second matchday of the 2025-26 season. Here's all you need to know ahead of Wednesday's game:

Date : Wednesday, Oct. 22 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Oct. 22 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Arena -- Munich

: Allianz Arena -- Munich Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Bayern Munich -550; Draw +380; Club Brugge +600

Bayern Munich XI: Manuel Neuer; Sacha Boey, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Konrad Laimer; Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Michael Olise, Harry Kane, Luis Diaz; Nicolas Jackson.

Club Brugge XI: Nordin Jackers; Kyriani Sabbe, Joel Ordonez, Brandon Mechele, Joaquin Seys; Aleksandar Stankovic, Cisse Sandra; Carlos Forbs, Hans Vanaken, Christos Tzolis; Nicolo Tresoldi.

The German side are expected to win again after winning the first two matches of the Champions League season so far against Chelsea and Pafos, while they are dominating the Bundesliga with seven wins in seven games. Pick: Bayern Munich 3, Club Brugge 0.

All of the action on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League can be caught on Paramount+, while CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network will have select simultaneous coverage. Each day's coverage begins with Champions League Matchday, streaming on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network ahead of the early games before the UEFA Champions League Today pre-match show begins on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. The Golazo Show on Paramount+ also returns for the late slate of matches, while the UEFA Champions League Today post-match show on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network picks things up at the end of the day. The day's coverage concludes on CBS Sports Golazo Network with The Champions Club (also streamed live on YouTube) and Scoreline.

