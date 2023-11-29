Having already won Group A but with a perfect record so far, Bayern Munich would like to maintain that when facing a tricky opponent in Copenhagen on Wednesday in Champions League play. With a chance to mix in youth like Mathys Tel, Bayern have things to play for even if the game may seem meaningless in the table. Tel has already scored six goals and assisted three in all competitions this season and along with other fringe players, he has an opportunity to show that he deserves more playing time.

Competitive matches against a team with something to lose like Copenhagen can go a long way for development as the rest of the group is wide open at this stage.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Nov. 29 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Nov. 29 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany

: Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Bayern Munich -475; Draw +550; Copenhagen +1100

Storylines

Bayern Munich: Already clinching first place in the group and having beaten Copenhagen before, the expectation is clear that Bayern should win the match but that could be easier said than done as Copenhagen can make the group interesting if they can pick up a point here.

Copenhagen: Second in Group A, Copenhagen can't be eliminated from knockout contention during this match but a point would certainly make it easier for them to advance to the last 16 of the Champions League. Defense has been an issue for the Danish side so how they hold off Bayern's attack will determine a lot.

Prediction

Despite Copenhagen getting off to a fast start, Bayren's attack will prove to be too much to handle in the second half of play. Pick: Bayern Munich 3, Copenhagen 1