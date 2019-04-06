Bayern Munich vs. Dortmund score: Lewandowski and company dominate to move back into first in Bundesliga

If you had any doubt whether Bayern Munich was the favorite to win the Bundesliga, that doubt was like Borussia Dortmund on Saturday -- destroyed. In a battle of No. 1 vs. No. 2, Bayern Munich scored four goals in the first half and beat their main title rival 5-0 at home in their most convincing performance of the season. It was 2-0 just 16 minutes in, and Dortmund dominated possession and every other facet of the game in Der Klassiker.

Here's what to know:

Goal scorers

⚽ Mats Hummels (10')

⚽ Robert Lewandowski (17')

⚽ Javi Martinez (41')

⚽ Serge Gnabry (43')

⚽ Lewandowski (89')

Game-changing moment

After Hummels' headed home a corner for Bayern for a 1-0 lead 10 minutes in, Dortmund still stood a realistic chance of getting back in the game. After all, Dortmund is the second-highest scoring team in the Bundesliga. But a huge blunder just seven minutes later turned the game upside down.

Defender Dan-Aexl Zagadou tried to switch the field and play to the right side, but his poor-timed pass was read perfectly by Lewandowski, who poked the ball away and finished with class for his 200th Bundesliga goal. Take a look:

LEWANDOWSKI!!!



Player of the game

Lewandowski. He scored twice against his former team, he held up the ball well and any time a striker puts away two in a game, it's been a good day.

Here's his second goal:

The most telling statistic

Bayern Munich created 22 shots, 10 of which went on goal. Dortmund had just four shots, with only one on goal.

What the result means

The win puts Bayern back in first place by a point with six games to go. Bayern has 46 points, while Dortmund is in second just one point behind. It's a game Bayern couldn't afford to lose, and they got quite the opposite.

What's next

Bayern Munich goes to Fortuna next Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET, while Dortmund hosts Mainz on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET. You can watch both games on fuboTV (Try for free).