Both teams will be looking for more than a draw on Saturday when Bayern Munich host Eintracht Frankfurt in a German Bundesliga match at Allianz Arena. Bayern (10-6-1) are in first place in the Bundesliga standings but come in off consecutive 1-1 draws. They couldn't hold off third-place RB Leipzig last Friday, then barely avoided disaster against mid-table Koln on Tuesday. Fourth-place Frankfurt (9-4-4) have two draws in their past three, as they followed a 3-0 victory against Mainz last Sunday with a 1-1 stalemate with Freiburg on Wednesday. Bayern have won five of the past seven meetings (5-0-2), including the past two. They demolished Frankfurt 6-1 in the second match of the season back in August.

Kickoff in Munich is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET. Bayern are -325 favorites (risk $325 to win $100) and Frankfurt are +700 underdogs in the latest Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt odds from Caesars Sportsbook. A draw is priced at +475 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5. Before you consider any Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayern Munich picks, make sure you check out the Bundesliga predictions and best bets from SportsLine soccer insider Jon Eimer.

Eimer, widely known as "Buckets," is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more.

He is 22-7 (+17.03) on all soccer article predictions for SportsLine in 2023. He also is a stunning 64-28-1 (69%) on his Premier League picks for SportsLine since the start of 2022, for a profit of more than $3,000 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has broken down the Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt matchup from all sides and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayern Munich:

Bayern vs. Frankfurt spread: Bayern -1.5 (-120)

Bayern vs. Frankfurt over/under: 3.5 goals

Bayern vs. Frankfurt money line: Bayern -325, Frankfurt +700, Draw +475

BAY: Bayern Munich have scored in 15 straight in all competitions (51 goals)

EF: Eintracht Frankfurt have scored in 12 straight matches overall (28 goals)

Bayern vs. Frankfurt picks: See picks here



Why you should back Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich remain the class of the league despite a couple of speed bumps following the World Cup break. They have scored 14 more goals than any other Bundesliga team, with 51 in 17 matches. They are also the only team in the league allowing fewer than one goal per game (15). They have outscored their opponents 27-7 at home and are 18-5-2 in league matches on home soil since the start of last season.

Bayern should come in motivated after the scare against Koln. Joshua Kimmich scored his third goal of the season in the 90th minute to salvage a point and is one of eight Bayern players with at least three goals. Kimmich, Sadio Mane (six goals) and Serge Gnabry (eight) all scored in the 6-1 victory in August, and Jamal Musiala (nine) had a brace. Bayern put 10 of 23 shots on target. Mane is out injured, but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (seven goals) also can make an impact in attack.

Why you should back Eintracht Frankfurt

The Eagles come in with a lot more confidence than Bayern, despite their draw with SC Freiburg on the road. Randal Kolo Muani scored his sixth goal of the season to give Frankfurt the brief lead on Wednesday. They conceded the equalizer five minutes later. Bayern have lost two home games since the start of last season, but one was a 2-1 setback to the Eagles. Frankfurt are 8-2-1 in their past 11 matches in all competitions, with the lone loss to Borussia Dortmund.

Frankfurt also beat Marseille and Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League during that span to reach the knockout stage for the first time. They have lost one away match in league play and are plus-3 in goal differential on the road (15-12). They have scored the third-most goals (36) in the league, with Jesper Lindstrom and Daichi Kamada leading the team with seven apiece.

How to make Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt picks

Eimer has broken down Saturday's showdown from every angle. He is leaning Under the goal total and has two other confident best bets, both offering plus-money payouts, and has his full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayern Munich match, all from the soccer expert who is on a 22-7 roll on his soccer picks to start 2023, and find out.