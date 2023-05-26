Bayern Munich will try to keep their slim hopes for an 11th straight Bundesliga title alive when they hit the road to face FC Koln on the final day of the season at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne. Bayern enter the match with 68 points, two behind top-of-the-table Borussia Dortmund. In order to win an 11th consecutive title, the Bavarians need to beat FC Koln and have Dortmund either lose or draw against Mainz. Meanwhile, FC Koln are 10th in the table with 42 points.

Kickoff is 9:30 a.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Bayern Munich as the -335 favorite (risk $335 to win $100) in the latest Bayern Munich vs. FC Koln odds, with FC Koln the +750 underdogs. A draw is priced at +480, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+5.13 units), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the EFL Cup (+3.64).

Here are the betting lines and trends for Koln vs. Bayern Munich:

Bayern Munich vs. FC Koln spread: Bayern Munich -1.5 (-130), FC Koln +1.5 (+100)

Bayern Munich vs. FC Koln over/under: 3.5 goals

Bayern Munich vs. FC Koln money line: Bayern Munich -335, FC Koln +750, Draw +480

MUN: Serge Gnabry ranks second in the Bundesliga in goals (14)

ranks second in the Bundesliga in goals (14) KOL: Florian Kainz is tied for third in the league in assists (10)

Why you should back Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have dominated the series against FC Koln. The club has won the last eight Bundesliga meetings against the Billy Goats in Cologne and is unbeaten in 17 league matches against FC Koln (15 wins, two draws). Last season, Bayern beat Cologne 4-0 at RheinEnergieStadion.

In addition, the Bavarians face a FC Koln side that has nothing to play for on Saturday. The Billy Goats sit in the middle of the table, 10 points clear of the relegation zone and eight points below the European places. With their title hopes still alive, Bayern obviously have the edge in motivation. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back FC Koln

The Billy Goats enter the match on a roll. In their last eight matches, FC Koln have four wins, three draws and only one loss. They have outscored their opponents, 15-8, over that stretch.

In addition, the Billy Goats have a playmaker in Florian Kainz. The 30-year-old winger is tied for third in the Bundesliga in assists (10). He also ranks second on the team with six goals, one behind Ellyes Skhiri. Kainz has had either a goal or an assist in four of his last five matches. See which team to pick here.

How to make Bayern Munich vs. FC Koln picks

