Bayern Munich vs. Hoffenheim live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Bundesliga on TV, stream online

The 2018-19 Bundesliga season begins on Friday when reigning champs Bayern Munich welcome Hoffenheim to the Allianz Arena. Bayern will play its first official league match with new manager Niko Kovac, who played for the club as a player and led Eintracht Frankfurt to the German Cup title a season ago.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Hoffenheim in the USA

When: Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

How to watch in Germany

The match will air on ZDF.

What's at stake?

Three early points to kick off the season. For Bayern, the goal is of course to win the league. Hoffenheim, meanwhile, has big-time aspirations this season after finishing a surprising third place last year.

Bayern Munich vs. Hoffenheim prediction

Bayern is as good as it comes in Germany, and at home this shouldn't be too big of a challenge. The midfield should control the match well, and the attack, led by Robert Lewandowski, should create enough chances to convert and earn a comfortable victory. Bayern Munich 4, Hoffenheim 1.