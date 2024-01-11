Bayern Munich's pursuit of a 12th straight German Bundesliga title takes on some urgency coming off the winter break, and it starts with a home match against Hoffenheim on Friday. Bayern (12-2-1) sit in second place, four points behind unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen, while Hoffenheim (7-3-6) are seventh in the Bundesliga table. Bayern Munich are 21-7-4 all-time against Hoffenheim, but two of the past three have ended in 1-1 draws.

Friday's kickoff at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. The latest Bayern Munich vs. Hoffenheim odds list Bayern as -600 favorites (risk $600 to win $100). Hoffenheim are +1100 underdogs, a draw is priced at +750 and the over/under for total goals scored is 4.5. Before you make any Hoffenheim vs. Bayern Munich picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the German Bundesliga, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 86-59-5 for a profit of nearly $3,500 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 248-234-12 (+25.93) on soccer picks over that span. Anyone following him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down Bayern Munich vs. Hoffenheim from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Hoffenheim vs. Bayern Munich:

Bayern vs. Hoffenheim spread: Bayern -2.5 (+100)

Bayern vs. Hoffenheim over/under: 4.5 goals

Bayern vs. Hoffenheim money line: Bayern -600, Hoffenheim +1100, Draw +750

BAY: Have scored at least twice in all but two league matches.

HOF: Have conceded at least two goals in 10 of 16 matches.

Why you should back Bayern Munich

The hosts will be well-rested and don't have to worry about European competition for another month. They beat Manchester United 1-0 on Dec. 12 in the Champions League and are into the knockout round. The Bavarians then beat Stuttgart and Wolfsburg by a combined 5-1 scoreline in their two league matches before the break. Harry Kane scored three of those goals and leads the Bundesliga with 21. Bayern have scored the most goals in the league (49) while conceding the second-fewest (15).

The most recent meeting between the teams ended 1-1, but Bayern outshot Hoffenheim 22-4 (8-1 on target) and held 64% of possession. Bayern are 6-1-0 at home this season, outscoring their opponents 30-5, and lost once at Allianz last season (11-5-1). Leroy Sane leads the Bavarians with eight assists to go with eight goals. He and Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Jamal Musiala give Bayern a clear advantage in midfield. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Hoffenheim

The visitors' goal will be to hound the reigning champions, and they could play rough. Hoffenheim have the third-most yellow cards in the league (43), and they also are third in interceptions (155). They have been a better team on the road so far, with five of their seven victories coming away from home. Hoffenheim are one of just five Bundesliga sides with a positive road goal differential. They have scored 17 and conceded 13 in eight road matches and won five straight away games to start the season.

Only two of Hoffenheim's seven losses have been by more than one goal, and they have scored the fifth-most goals in the league. They have conceded 30 in the 16 matches but are one of seven sides with more goals than they have allowed overall. Seven Hoffenheim players have at least two goals, led by Andre Kramaric and 21-year-old Maximilian Beier with six apiece. See which team to pick here.

