Bayern Munich will host Inter on Tuesday for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals as Vincent Kompany's side, despite their domination in the German Bundesliga are struggling with injuries. Jamal Musiala has become the latest to be sidelined and will miss Tuesday's game and the return leg after suffering a muscular injury on Friday against Augsburg. Musiala will miss the first leg alongside Canadian left back Alphonso Davies, defender Dayot Upamecano and legendary goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, among others as well.

Bayern Munich head coached Vincent Kompany was asked about the status of the roster. "What can I say, we have entered a difficult situation. But we are in the Champions League and we have to look forward, not backwards. The available players will give their best. Those who will go on the field have always trained at the top and will make their contribution. I have faith in these players. I don't want to complain and I don't want to change our goal or my strategies. Those who play are 100% and it means that they have my trust."

Bayern Munich vs. Inter starting lineups

Bayern Munich XI: Jonas Urbig; Konrad Laimer, Kim Min-Jae, Eric Dier, Josip Stanišić

Josip Stanišić; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; MIchael Olise, Raphaël Guerreiro, Leroy Sane; Harry Kane.

Inter XI: Yann Sommer; Benjamin Pavard, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Matteo Darmian, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrix Mkhitaryan, Carlos Augusto; Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram

In addition to the injuries, Thomas Muller just announced he will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the current season. "The most important thing is the preparation for the match against Inter, this decision must be respected. The career of a legend like him is so great and you have to show respect, it's a big theme but in the end my role is to prepare us for the next game."

Inter manager Simone Inzaghi was also asked during the pre-match press conference about some of the players that are in doubt for Tuesday's game, including Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu and Italian winger Federico Dimarco. "With regards to Bastoni and Calhanoglu trained with the squad, so they need to be evaluated, while Dimarco worked separately. Lautaro Martinez was only meant to play the first half at Parma, but played 70 minutes. He is fine and I think he will play against Bayern."

Here's a look at the projected lineups for Bayern's Champions League clash with Inter.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Inter and odds

Date : Tuesday, April 8 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, April 8 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany

: Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Bayern Munich -105; Draw +250; Inter +280

