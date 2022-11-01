Two of the top teams competing in the 2022 UEFA Champions League Group Stage will face off for a final time as Bayern Munich hosts Inter Milan on Tuesday on Paramount+. Bayern is on a record-setting tear in Champions League play, having won 33 consecutive group stage matches over the last six-plus years, including a 5-0-0 record in this year's tournament. The home team defeated Inter Milan 2-0 back on September 7, handing the Italian side their only loss in Champions League thus far. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+, which you can try free for 30 days with the code UEFA22.

Kickoff from Allianz Arena in Munich is set for 4 p.m. ET. The latest Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Bayern as the -245 favorites on the 90-minute money line, with Inter as the +575 underdogs. A draw is priced at +390, and the over/under for goals is 3.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Champions League match this season. From now until Nov. 17, sign up using promo code UEFA22 to get 30 free days of Paramount+. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Europa League, Italian Serie A, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get 30 free days when you sign up right here and use promo code UEFA22.

How to watch Inter Milan vs. Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan date: Tuesday, Nov. 1

Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan time: 4 p.m. ET

Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan live stream: Paramount+ (get 30 days free with code UEFA22)

UEFA Champions League picks for Inter Milan vs. Bayern Munich

Before tuning into Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from consummate soccer insider Jon Eimer. Eimer, widely known as "Buckets," is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is 260-249-7 overall on his soccer picks in 2022, including an astounding 43-22-1 on English Premier League predictions for a profit of almost $1,800 for $100 bettors.

For Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan, Eimer is picking Bayern on the money line and over 2.5 goals to be scored for a -130 payout. The expert notes that while both teams have already punched their tickets to the next round of the Champions League 2022, they'll look to end on a high note.

That being said, Eimer also believes Bayern will have a bigger investment in Tuesday's match. Inter are slowly climbing up the Serie A table and have won four straight domestic matches. Simone Inzaghi may even roll out a different lineup so his big guns are well rested to face Juventus next Sunday.

"Having already found a spot among the top two of their group and a spot in the knockout stages, Inter Milan had to overcome a powerful Barcelona squad that most people thought they stood no chance against," Eimer told SportsLine. "They can now shift their focus to catching up in Serie A and resting plays for the Knockout stage, and while they'll still try, their focus will not be as big on this match as Bayern's will be."

How to watch, live stream UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see UEFA Champions League action, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Get Paramount+ free for 30 days with the promo code UEFA22.