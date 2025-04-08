Bayern Munich will host Inter on Tuesday for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals at the Allianz Arena in Munich while the return leg is scheduled for the next Wednesday, April 16 in Milan at San Siro. Vincent Kompany's side, despite their domination in the German Bundesliga, are struggling with the injuries as Jamal Musiala will also miss Tuesday's game and the return leg as well after suffering a muscular injury on Friday against Augsburg.

Musiala will miss the first leg alongside Canadian left back Alphonso Davies, defender Dayot Upamecano and legendary goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, among others. German attacker Thomas Muller also announced he will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the current season. For these reasons, the matchup against Inter becomes even more important, considering the Allianz Arena will host the 2024-25 Champions League final on May 31 and Bayern have the incredible chance to play the final in their home stadium as it already happened during the 2011-12 season, when they lost to Chelsea at penalties.

Inter, on the other side, are coming from a disappointing 2-2 away draw against Parma after scoring the first two goals of the match, and now risk losing the title race to Antonio Conte's Napoli. Though, they are still in the race in all the competitions they are playing this year, including the Coppa Italia where they will face AC Milan in the second leg semifinal after drawing 1-1 the first leg last week. The winner of the tie between Bayern Munich and Inter will face the winning team of the other quarterfinal between FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmind, with the first leg scheduled to be played on April 29 and the second leg on May 6. Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Inter and odds

Date : Tuesday, April 8 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, April 8 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany

Location : Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany

Odds: Bayern Munich -105; Draw +250; Inter +280

Last meeting

The last time both sides met was during the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stages, the same season that Inter ended up losing the 2023 final 1-0 against Manchester City in Istanbul. Leroy Sane and Danilo D'Ambrosio's own goal awarded the German side with an away 2-0 win, while Benjamin Pavard (now at Inter) and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored the other two goals for the 2-0 Bayern Munich win in Germany.

Most notably, the two sides met in 2010 in the UEFA Champions League final in Madrid as Diego Milito's brace awarded the Nerazzurri their first Champions League's trophy in 45 years. One year later, the two sides met again in the Round of 16 of the same competition as Inter managed to knocked Bayern out of the tournament after an exciting 3-2 win at the Allianz Arena.

The Road to the quarterfinals

The German side had a challenging start of the league phase of the tournament as the team coached by former Manchester City captain Kompany ended up in 12th place with five wins and three defeats before meeting and knocking out Celtic in the playoffs and then winning in the two-legged round of 16 against German rivals Bayer Leverkusen (5-0 on aggregate). Inter, on the other hand, had a successful league phase ending up fourth with six wins, one draw and only one defeat against Bayer Leverkusen away. Inter managed to beat Feyenoord in the Round of 16 of the tournament, after the Dutch team knocked out AC Milan in the playoffs. The Nerazzurri have only conceded two goals so far in all the games they played up to now.

Predicted lineups

Bayern Munich XI: Jonas Urbig; Konrad Laimer, Kim Min-Jae, Eric Dier, Raphael Guerreiro; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; MIchael Olise, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Harry Kane.

Inter XI: Yann Sommer; Benjamin Pavard, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Matteo Darmian, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrix Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram.

Player to watch

Thomas Muller, Bayern Munich -- The iconic German player has announced he will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the 2024-25 season, marking the end of one of the most successful spells in the history of the sport as Muller won 33 trophies with Bayern, including 12 Bundesliga titles, six DFB Pokal titles, eight DFL Supercups, two UEFA Champions League trophies, two UEFA Super cups and two FIFA Club World Cups. Inter's tie on Tuesday might also become his last game at Bayern in a Champions League game at the Allianz Arena.

Storyline to watch

Will injuries impact Bayern? The home side is facing some big injuries, including players like Musiala, Davies, Neuer among others and the biggest question mark of the first leg is whether the German giants will be able to overcome these absences. If they do, they will be well on their way to knocking out Inter and qualifying for the next round of the tournament.



Prediction

It will be a close one, but everything is likely to be decided more in the second leg next week in Milan, also considering the injuries that are affecting the home team. Pick: Bayern Munich 1, Inter 1.

