The Champions League is back in action across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Kobenhavn @ Bayern Munich

Current Records: Kobenhavn 1-1-2, Bayern Munich 4-0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Allianz Arena

Allianz Arena TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Champions League is back! After a short break, the next leg of the Group Stage is ready to kick off on Wednesday. Kobenhavn will face off against Bayern Munich in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 29th at Allianz Arena. Kobenhavn's last eight Champions League games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Kobenhavn and Manchester United combined for 16 shots on goal on November 8th, which explains the impressive seven total goals scored. Kobenhavn beat Manchester United by a goal, winning 4-3. The high flying offensive effort was a huge turnaround for Kobenhavn's zero-goal performance the game before.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich put another one in the bag on November 8th to keep their perfect Champions League record intact. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Galatasaray and snuck past 2-1.

Manchester United's victory bumped their tournament record to 1-0-2 while Kobenhavn's defeat dropped theirs to 0-1-2.

So who gets one step closer to being crowned Champion and who takes a step back? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other Champions League content.

Odds

Bayern Munich is a huge favorite against Kobenhavn, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -459 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Series History

Bayern Munich won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.

Oct 03, 2023 - Bayern Munich 2 vs. Kobenhavn 1

Champions League broadcast schedule



All times Eastern