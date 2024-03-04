Bayern Munich have plenty of work to do as they welcome Lazio to Germany for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie, facing a one-goal deficit after losing 1-0 in the first leg in Rome. The Italian side, who were beaten by Bayern at the same stage four seasons ago, took an advantage in the tie thanks to Ciro Immobile's 69th-minute penalty at the Stadio Olimpico on February 14. The spot kick was awarded for Dayot Upamecano's foul on Gustav Isaksen, an incident that led to the Bayern defender being shown a red card. Here's what you need to know.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Mar. 5 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Mar. 5 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Allianz Arena -- Munich, Italy

Allianz Arena -- Munich, Italy Watch: CBS and Paramount+

CBS and Paramount+ Odds: Bayern -380; Draw: +450; Lazio +1000

Team news

Bayern Munich: Thomas Tuchel will have to deal with the absence of Dayot Upamecano, who is suspended after receiving a red card in the first leg in Rome. Eric Dier will replace him, while Alphonso Davies will play on the left and Leroy Sane will play alongside Jamal Musiala and Harry Kane.

Potential Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Dier, Kim, Davies; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Musiala; Kane.

Lazio: Former Verona winger Mattia Zaccagni will start after he recovered from his injury and will play alongside Felipe Anderson and the club's captain Ciro Immobile. With Rovella still injured, Luis Alberto and Danilo Cataldi will play as central midfielders.

Potential Lazio XI: Provedel; Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Guendouzi, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni.

Prediction

Lazio have a chance to go through the round of 16 because Bayern are in a deep crisis and have only won once in the last five games in all competitions. Thomas Tuchel's job, if the German giants don't win against Lazio, will be in danger despite the fact he already announced his departure at the end of the current season. Pick: Bayern 1, Lazio 1.