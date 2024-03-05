The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 will continue on Tuesday when Bayern Munich hosts Lazio and you can stream all the action live on Paramount+. Bayern Munich is at risk of seeing an 11-year reign as Bundesliga champions end since they sit 10 points behind Bayern Leverkusen with 10 matches to play. They also face a 1-0 deficit on aggregate against Lazio after a red card for Dayot Upamecano led to a Ciro Immobile penalty in the first match. However, Lazio has lost three of its four league matches since that victory and have fallen to eighth in Serie A, so form could be an issue for both sides. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and get full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff for the second leg of this two-leg fixture is set for 3 p.m. ET at Allianz Arena in Munich. The latest Bayern Munich vs. Lazio odds list Bayern Munich as -400 favorites (risk $400 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Lazio listed as +1000 underdogs. A draw is priced at +475 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Lazio

Bayern Munich vs. Lazio date: Tuesday, March 5

Bayern Munich vs. Lazio time: 3 p.m. ET

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

UEFA Champions League picks for Bayern Munich vs. Lazio

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from soccer expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's Men's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 86-59-5 in the Premier League for a $3,463 profit to $100 bettors.

For Lazio vs. Bayern Munich, Eimer is betting a first-half draw for a +160 payout. It's been a disastrous season for Bayern Munich, who have fallen well off the pace in the Bundesliga and are now at risk of a Round of 16 exit in the Champions League after making the quarterfinals or better in 11 of the last 12 seasons.

Harry Kane has 27 goals in 24 Bundesliga matches this season but he's been held scoreless in his last three Champions League matches and didn't register a shot on target in the reverse fixture against Lazio. The Italian side limited Kane to just 29 touches overall during the game and Lazio will be looking to bottle things up again for the star striker again.

"With Lazio being up 1-0 in aggregate scoring, I'm expecting to see an overwhelming focus on defense in this one. Lazio will park the bus for as long as possible and absorb as much pressure as they can. A perfect end scoreline for the visitors will be 0-0, so expect frustrations to occur on the pitch until/if Bayern break through to get that first goal," Eimer told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

