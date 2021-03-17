The UEFA Champions league round of 16 resumes Wednesday as Bayern Munich look to stay hot in Champions League as they get to host Lazio at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. Bayern, are hosting Lazio for the first time in European competition and are in control with commanding first leg road victory after defeating Lazio 4-1 during the first-leg. The Bundesliga side are looking to pass Barcelona for the most UCL quarterfinals appearances with 19.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Mar. 17

: Wednesday, Mar. 17 Time : 4 p.m. ET

: 4 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany

: Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Bayern Munich -285; Draw +420; Lazio -580 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Bayern: Germany's best team was just dominant against Lazio, immediately establishing the tempo they wanted early during the first leg and controlling the entirety of the match throughout. The defense largely isolated Lazio's star striker Ciro Immobile, and their attack made the series A defense look lost. Robert Lewandowski is currently 3rd all-time in Champions League goal scoring, and will likely add to his goal total in second leg.

Lazio: The Serie A side is facing a huge hole as they enter the round of 16 second-leg after a 4-1 home loss against. History is not on their side as no team in the history of European Cup or Champions League has ever advanced from a knockout tie after losing the previous leg by three or more goals at home. The team could try to manage a historic upset, but will need far better performances from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Luis Alberto if they're to stand a chance.

Prediction

Hansi Flick's crew continues their domination and pick up another big win in UCL. Pick: Bayern 3, Lokomotiv 0

