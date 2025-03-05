Bayern Munich might be comfortably leading the way in the Bundesliga but they welcome Bayer Leverkusen to the Allianz Arena knowing that they might well be underdogs to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals over the next week. Such is the reality when the Bavarians are winless against Die Werkself in the six matches where Xabi Alonso has been in charge of Leverkusen.

Leverkusen have won three and drawn three of those games and would have been entitled to feel unfortunate to be held goalless last time they faced off against Bayern, outshooting them 15-2 in one of their most dominant performances of the season. Repeat that in the Allianz Arena and they will have an excellent chance of winning and advancing to the last eight for the first time since they were beaten finalists in 2002.

Bayern Munich: Vincent Kompany is not exactly short of midfield options anyway but Aleksandar Pavlovic is expected to miss out with illness, the only major absence for the Bundesliga leaders as they bid for a sixth straight season in the last eight of the Champions League. Though Joao Palhinha performed impressively in Joshua Kimmich's absence on Sunday's 3-1 win at Stuttgart it seems likely that the latter will return to partner Leon Goretzka in midfield.

Possible Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Musiala, Sane; Kane

Bayer Leverkusen: Edmond Tapsoba appears to have shaken off a thigh issue having been fully involved in Tuesday's training session, giving Xabi Alonso a near fully fit squad to consider. Only the ill Robert Andrich is absent, "a setback for our preparation", as Alonso put it.

A potential complicating factor for Leverkusen is that three of their most important players -- Granit Xhaka, Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong -- are one yellow card away from a suspension for the second leg. "It's a situation we need to approach intelligently and control when possible," said Alonso. "We'll see - we have a good referee tomorrow, Michael Oliver, who has great experience, so we'll see."

Possible Leverkusen XI: Kovar; Mukiele, Tah, Tapsoba, Hincapie; Frimpong, Xhaka, Palacios, Grimaldo; Wirtz, Tella

This tie as a whole is perhaps the hardest to call of all those in the round of 16. Perhaps this is the time for Bayern to end Alonso's hold over them. Either way, it is sure to be close. PICK: Bayern Munich 1, Bayer Leverkusen 0