Bayern Munich vs. Liverpool: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online for second leg

Two of the Champions League's strongest contenders get together in Germany on Wednesday as Liverpool faces Bayern Munich in the second leg of their round of 16 clash. The two battled to a 0-0 draw in the first leg at Anfield, and a draw with goals here would be enough for Liverpool to move on to the quarterfinals.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Champions League: Bayern Munich vs. Liverpool

Date : Wednesday, March 13



: Wednesday, March 13 Time : 4 p.m. ET



: 4 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Arena



: Allianz Arena TV channel : TNT and Galavision



: TNT and Galavision Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Bayern +105 / Liverpool +245 / Draw +260

Storylines

Bayern: The German club is in its best form of the season, especially in attack. Now in first place in the Bundesliga, they have 11 goals scored in their last two games. The inconsistent start to the campaign is now gone, and this team in dominating in the middle of the field and Manuel Neuer is finally getting back to his old, top form. Against Liverpool, they'll need to be cautious to not send their outside backs too far up the field, but when they do Javi Martinez can drop into the backline if he starts. Expect them to not play too risky.

Liverpool: This is it. Save the season or potentially be headed for a trophy-less campaign with Manchester City ahead of them in the Premier League. Liverpool has one win in its last four matches, and in three of those games the team failed to score a goal. The Reds are likely going to need a goal or two here to move on and avoid any extra time or penalty kicks.

Bayern vs. Liverpool prediction

Bayern's form in attack is the best of the season, and here they keep it going to edge the Reds and move on.

Pick: Bayern (+105)