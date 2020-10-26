Bayern Munich look to stay hot in the Champions League when the Bavarians headed to Russia to take on Lokomotiv Moscow on Matchday 2 this Tuesday. Bayern are in first place in Group A after crushing Atletico Madrid 4-0 last week, while Lokomotiv are tied for second following a decent 2-2 draw against Red Bull Salzburg. A win here would put the German side clearly in the driver's seat to win the group.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 27 | Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

Location: RZD Arena -- Moscow, Russia

TV and live stream: CBS All Access

Odds: Lokomotiv Moscow +1500; Draw +625; Bayern Munich -580 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Storylines

Lokomotiv: A fortunate point against Salzburg, that was a match where they were outshot 15-5. They didn't have much of the ball, were too slow and predictable in attack yet but away two of their three shots on goal. Against Bayern, they have to try and play on the counter to have chance of taking a point.

Bayern: This team was just lethal against Atleti, shutting down a good attack and making an elite defense look silly. So, in theory, they should have no trouble dominating against an inferior opponent. But, heading to Russia to play is never easy. Though Lokomotiv have had their issues early on this season, they are still formidable. Expect it to be close for the first bit before Bayern take over.

Prediction

Hansi Flick's crew picks up right where they left off with complete domination. Pick: Bayern 3, Lokomotiv 0

So who should you back in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the money line has all the value in every UEFA Champions League match, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.