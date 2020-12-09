Bayern Munich look to stay hot in the Champions League when the Bavarians host to Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow on Matchday 6 this Wednesday in Munich, Germany. Bayern are undefeated in Group A play, with 4 wins and 1 draw and have officially won Group A. Lokomotiv sit in fourth place and are still searching for their first win in their Champions League campaign.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Dec. 9

: Wednesday, Dec. 9 Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: 3:00 p.m. ET Location : Football Arena Munich -- Munich, Germany

: Football Arena Munich -- Munich, Germany Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Lokomotiv +950; Draw +490; Bayern -370 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Lokomotiv: Lokomotiv Moscow will be looking for their first win against Bayern Munich since September 1995, when they won 1-0 in the first leg of the first round in the 1995-96 UEFA Cup (they were later eliminated 1-5 on aggregate). They're currently sitting last place in the group but a win against Bayern and Salzburg loss would clinch them a spot in Europa League. They need a big performance from Anton Miranchuk. He has scored 3 of Lokomotiv's 5 goals in the UCL and leads the team in shots (7) and chances created (8).

Bayern: Nothing to play for here for the German side as they have already clinched a spot in the round of 16 and won the group going undefeated with four wins and one draw. There could be some rotation all things considered, and if so, there's enough talent from the Bundesliga side to remain undefeated. A win against Lokomotiv would extend their UCL unbeaten streak to 17 games.

Prediction

Bayern will continue to stay dominant and close out their group play with a win. Pick: Bayern 2, Lokomotiv 0

