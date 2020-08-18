Bayern Munich and Lyon meet in the Champions League semifinals with only one advancing to Sunday's big final in Lisbon. Bayern are coming off of the 8-2 trashing of Lionel Messi and Barcelona, entering this game as the heavy favorite, while Lyon is full of confidence after knocking out Manchester City in the quarterfinals with a shock 3-1 victory.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date : Wednesday, Aug. 19

: Wednesday, Aug. 19 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Jose Alvalade -- Lisbon, Portugal

Odds: Bayern Munich -470; Draw +600; Lyon +1100 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Bayern Munich: Lyon's defense was so good against City, and Bayern can learn from it. Those quick passes in the final third diagonally can cause Lyon some trouble. Bayern will get their chances, there is no doubt, but in defense they will need to avoid making the same mistakes City did -- which are turning the ball over in the middle with risky passes and holding such a high line.

Lyon: After visiting upset city in the win over Pep Guardiola's team, there is a ton of confidence in this side. Moussa Dembele probably starts here after getting those two crucial goals off the bench. He and Memphis Depay can do damage, but Lyon must play smart in the middle and cut off passing lanes. Bayern is so creative and Lyon cannot afford to make even one tiny mistake.

Prediction

After upsetting a giant, Lyon can't do it again here as Bayern rolls into the final. Pick: Bayern Munich 3, Lyon 0