Two goals from Serge Gnabry helped send Bayern Munich into the Champions League final where the Bavarian giants will face Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday. Lyon put up a competitive match and nearly took the lead early on, but Hansi Flick's team was too strong in the end, setting up the star-studded final in Lisbon.
But how did all the players perform?
All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be a dominant hat trick.
Bayern Munich ratings
|Name
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Manuel Neuer
Made some really important saves including in the second half when Lyon were trying to get back into the game. Just stellar.
8
(DEF) Alphonso Davies
His ability to get back quickly and recover the ball is out of this world. Another fine performance.
7
(DEF) David Alaba
Confident, calm and precise. While Jerome Boateng had to deal with more, the Austrian was solid as a rock.
7
(DEF) Jerome Boateng
Very, very good early. Made a couple really important stops in the box. Was taken off at the break due to injury.
7
(DEF) Joshua Kimmich
So underrated. He plays the sport as any coach would want -- with determination, teamwork and passion. Also got an assist.
7
(MID) Leon Goretzka
Whiffed a perfect early chance. Ate up space well in the middle defensively but wasn't at his sharpest.
5
(MID) Thiago
Sat pretty deep and got some good balls forward. Some of the passes he received were a bit off. Didn't get to show his top skill.
6
(MID) Thomas Muller
An average performance. He didn't have a lot of looks on goal but was a valuable decoy.
5
(FWD) Ivan Perisic
Really blew a great chance in the second half, and otherwise he didn't have much to do. Taken off in second half.
5
(FWD) Robert Lewandowski
Helped Gnabry get his second but really should have scored in the first half. In the end, he did, scoring in his ninth straight Champions League match with an 88th-minute header.
7
(FWD) Serge Gnabry
Opened the scoring with a rocket shot and got his second before halftime. Just clinical. His first goal was one of the best of the entire cup.
9
(SUB 1) Niklas Sule
Came on for Boateng at the break and was a bit shaky at times. Overall, he did enough.
6
(SUB 2) Kingsley Coman
Played a half an hour and was fairly sharp down the right in winning set pieces.
6
(SUB 3) Philippe Coutinho
Nearly scored. Lively, great positioning and always a threat.
6
|(SUB 4) Corentin Tolisso
|Came on and played less than 10 minutes.
|N/A
|(SUB 5) Benjamin Pavard
|Late sub that had little to do.
|N/A
(Coach) Hansi Flick
His team feeds off of his confidence, and it shows. For a team that had turmoil just months ago, the club is now a win away from glory.
Lyon ratings
|Name
|How did they do?
|Ratings
(GK) Anthony Lopes
Could do very little on the goals, and he made some good stops on his own. Defense let him down.
7
(DEF) Marcal
Dominated by Lewandowski on that last goal and his positioning was poor.
5
(DEF) Marcelo
A little off. Lost track of his attacker at times and was nowhere near as good as in the win over Manchester City.
4
(DEF) Jason Denayer
It was like night and day from the quarterfinal. Really should have done better on the second goal.
4
(DEF) Houssem Aouar
A bit sloppy. Sometimes held on to the ball a bit too much.
4
(MID) Bruno Guimaraes
Completely overpowered in the middle. Didn't react quick enough to Bayern's passing. Played one half.
4
(MID) Maxence Caqueret
Very good early. Sent Memphis Depay through after a great steal and through ball. Faded as game went on.
5
(MID) Leo Dubois
Held on to the ball a bit too much. He tried to be too cute with it and wasted potential opportunities.
4
(MID) Maxwel Cornet
Not bad, but he wasn't great either. Didn't have moments in attack to make an impact.
4
(FWD) Karl Toko Ekambi
Rocked a shot off the post early, and boy that could have changed the game. He'll have nightmares about that one.
4
(FWD) Memphis Depay
Had a fantastic chance four minutes in and missed. Taken off in second half. Just looked outmatched against Bayern's patient defense.
3
(SUB 1) Thiago Mendes
Sub a the break but made little impact.
4
(SUB 2) Moussa Dembele
He should have started. Had a half an hour, but why not keep him on with Depay?
4
(SUB 3) Jeff Reine-Adelaide
A sub that got just over 20 minutes but didn't get much of a chance.
N/A
|(SUB 4) Kenny Tete
|Second-half sub in defense that didn't make much sense.
|N/A
|(SUB 5) Rayan Cherki
|A late striker. No chances.
|N/A
(Coach) Rudi Garcia
I don't get the moves. If you need goals, keep Depay on with Dembele. It's do-or-die here, and the change just felt like he was hoping Dembele's form against Manchester City could continue. Should have gone for it all.
3