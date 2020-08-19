Watch Now: Champions League Postgame: Bayern Munich vs Lyon ( 3:55 )

Two goals from Serge Gnabry helped send Bayern Munich into the Champions League final where the Bavarian giants will face Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday. Lyon put up a competitive match and nearly took the lead early on, but Hansi Flick's team was too strong in the end, setting up the star-studded final in Lisbon.

But how did all the players perform?

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be a dominant hat trick.

Bayern Munich ratings

Name How did they do? Rating (GK) Manuel Neuer Made some really important saves including in the second half when Lyon were trying to get back into the game. Just stellar. 8 (DEF) Alphonso Davies His ability to get back quickly and recover the ball is out of this world. Another fine performance. 7 (DEF) David Alaba Confident, calm and precise. While Jerome Boateng had to deal with more, the Austrian was solid as a rock. 7 (DEF) Jerome Boateng Very, very good early. Made a couple really important stops in the box. Was taken off at the break due to injury. 7 (DEF) Joshua Kimmich So underrated. He plays the sport as any coach would want -- with determination, teamwork and passion. Also got an assist. 7 (MID) Leon Goretzka Whiffed a perfect early chance. Ate up space well in the middle defensively but wasn't at his sharpest. 5 (MID) Thiago Sat pretty deep and got some good balls forward. Some of the passes he received were a bit off. Didn't get to show his top skill. 6 (MID) Thomas Muller An average performance. He didn't have a lot of looks on goal but was a valuable decoy. 5 (FWD) Ivan Perisic Really blew a great chance in the second half, and otherwise he didn't have much to do. Taken off in second half. 5 (FWD) Robert Lewandowski Helped Gnabry get his second but really should have scored in the first half. In the end, he did, scoring in his ninth straight Champions League match with an 88th-minute header. 7 (FWD) Serge Gnabry Opened the scoring with a rocket shot and got his second before halftime. Just clinical. His first goal was one of the best of the entire cup. 9 (SUB 1) Niklas Sule Came on for Boateng at the break and was a bit shaky at times. Overall, he did enough. 6 (SUB 2) Kingsley Coman Played a half an hour and was fairly sharp down the right in winning set pieces. 6 (SUB 3) Philippe Coutinho Nearly scored. Lively, great positioning and always a threat. 6 (SUB 4) Corentin Tolisso Came on and played less than 10 minutes. N/A (SUB 5) Benjamin Pavard Late sub that had little to do. N/A (Coach) Hansi Flick His team feeds off of his confidence, and it shows. For a team that had turmoil just months ago, the club is now a win away from glory.

Lyon ratings