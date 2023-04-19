The 2023 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals continue when Bayern Munich meet Manchester City on Wednesday on Paramount+. The Citizens continued their dominance with a 3-0 victory against Bayern in the first leg of the competition and enter Wednesday's match having won 10 straight across all competition. Meanwhile, Bayern continued its rough stretch when a fight between teammates broke out following the loss to Man City last week. The Bavarians are in trouble of losing the top spot in Bundesliga and have an uphill battle against a tough Premier League club on Wednesday. You can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for the first week and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Bayern Munich vs. Man City date: Wednesday, April 19

Bayern Munich vs. Man City time: 3 p.m. ET

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from renowned soccer bettor Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 50-25-1 on all Premier League soccer picks for SportsLine this season, returning more than 18 units for his followers.

For Bayern Munich vs. Man City, Eimer is picking City to draw no bet for a -135 payout. The expert acknowledges that Bayern is a difficult team to put money on right now and he doesn't see them overcoming the Citizens even though they will be the home team on Wednesday. The German side is dealing with a plethora of issues on and off the field, including the suspension of Sadio Mane following a locker room altercation with teammate Leroy Sane. Bayern will be desperate for goals, which will be hard to come by against an English side that has outscored their last six opponents 27-3.

That said, Eimer doesn't expect Wednesday's game to be a high-scoring one. Man City will likely play a more defense-first game since they're up 3-0 in the aggregate and are also chasing the top spot on the Premier League table following Wednesday's Champions League match.

"I'm expecting a lower-scoring game where Bayern play for pride, and City look ahead to their upcoming clash versus Arsenal," Eimer told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

