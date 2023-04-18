Manchester City will look to advance to the semifinals of the Champions League when they hit the road to face Bayern Munich in the second leg of a quarterfinal matchup at Allianz Arena on Wednesday. The Citizens enter Wednesday's match with a 3-0 lead on aggregate by virtue of their victory in the first leg last week. They are coming off a 3-1 win over Leicester City in Premier League action on Saturday. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich drew 1-1 with Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Man City as the slight +140 favorite (risk $100 to win $140) in its latest Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich odds, with Bayern the +170 underdog. A draw is priced at +265 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before you lock in any Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City picks or Champions League predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

Now, Green has broken down Man City vs. Bayern Munich from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Bayern Munich vs. Man City:

Man City vs. Bayern Munich spread: City -0.5 (+140), Bayern +0.5 (-170)

Man City vs. Bayern Munich over/under: 3.5 goals

Man City vs. Bayern Munich money line: Man City +140, Bayern Munich +170, Draw +265

MCI: Erling Haaland has scored 47 goals across all competitions this season

has scored 47 goals across all competitions this season FCB: Jamal Musiala leads the team in goals in the Bundesliga (11)

leads the team in goals in the Bundesliga (11) Man City vs. Bayern Munich picks: See picks here



Why you should back Manchester City

Erling Haaland is in the midst of a prolific, record-breaking season. On Saturday, the 22-year-old striker from Norway scored a brace against Leicester City to tie Mohamed Salah's record for goals in a 38-game Premier League season with 32. Haaland still has eight games remaining to break the record. Haaland already has broken the single-season record for goals by a Premier League player across all competitions with 47.

In addition, Man City face a Bayern Munich side that has struggled recently. In the last four matches, Bayern have two losses, one draw and one victory. They have been outscored 6-3 over that stretch. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Bayern Munich

Thomas Tuchel's men have been formidable at home this season. They are a perfect 4-0 in four Champions League matches, with victories over Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen. Bayern Munich have outscored their opponents, 11-0, and have prevented Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski and Lisandro Martinez from finding the back of the net.

In addition, Bayern have the potential to score goals in bunches. The club leads the Bundesliga in goals with 78, which is 16 more than second place Borussia Dortmund. Of those 78 goals, 44 have come at Allianz Arena. See which team to pick here.

