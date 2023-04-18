Bayern Munich welcome Manchester City to Allianz Arena on Wednesday with Thomas Tuchel's side 3-0 down from the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal. Pep Guardiola's players thumped the Germans in the opening leg and will surely finish the job in Bavaria. Tuchel is facing adversity for the first time since replacing Julian Nagelsmann and the Bundesliga leaders have won just one of their last four across all competitions. Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva both scored once and assisted at Etihad Stadium while Bayern looked nothing like the team that knocked Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain out with relative ease. Make no mistake, this is the tallest of orders for the home side but the UCL has thrown up surprise results at this stage over the past few years.

Here's our predicted lineups and starting XI projections -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including updates about the most important stories in the sport, here.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Bayern

Europe had been Bayern's strongest competition until the first leg blowout with 18 points from 18 under Nagelsmann to top Group C eight points clear of Inter Milan. Despite eliminating PSG 3-0 on aggregate with home and away wins in the round of 16, Tuchel was drafted in for the quarterfinals and a heavy opening leg defeat in Manchester followed. The German tactician has confirmed that Sadio Mane will be back in the squad after his altercation with Leroy Sane post-game in Manchester.

Key attacking focal point Eric Maxim Choupo Moting missed the opening leg through injury but could yet make it for this one. Manuel Neuer and Lucas Hernandez are long-term misses as they continue to rehabilitate. Kingsley Coman was vital in Paris with the only goal of the first leg which unlocked a tricky round of 16 tie and he has a knack for scoring important goals. The 26-year-old Frenchman could prove key to any faint Tuchel hopes of a comeback. Targeting Choupo Moting will be absolutely crucial but even then this is the toughest of mountains to climb for the Bavarians.

Probable Bayern XI: Sommer; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich (c), Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Coman; Choupo-Moting.

CBS Sports has the soccer podcast for you, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Manchester City

Group G was led by City with 14 points from a possible 18, five points ahead of Bayern's Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund. Haaland was insatiable as Guardiola's men pummelled RB Leipzig 8-1 on aggregate in the round of 16 with Haaland hitting five in a savage 7-0 home thrashing. City deserved their 3-0 first leg win over Bayern and should now reach the semifinals. Still no Phil Foden for Guardiola who rotated his squad against Leicester City over the weekend in the Premier League.

Haaland is chasing an EPL record for the most UCL goals in a single campaign since Ruud van Nistelrooy of Manchester United got 12 back in 2002-03 -- the Norwegian superstar is just one shy of the Dutchman's tally. Haaland will be key once more as he looks to add to his impressive scoring record and pursues Cristiano Ronaldo's 2013-14 record total of 17 goals in one single edition. On 11 already, two potential semifinal legs and then maybe a final too could see the 22-year-old write himself into more record books.

Probable City XI: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Silva, Gundogan (c), De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland.

And remember, all of your soccer needs -- from Champions League to Serie A to NWSL and so much more -- are available on Paramount+. You can try one month free by using the code: NWSL 2023.

Wednesday's broadcast schedule