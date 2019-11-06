Bayern Munich vs. Olympiacos: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Bayern Munich (home) vs. Olympiacos (away)

What to Know

Olympiacos and Bayern Munich will face off at 12:55 p.m. ET Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Allianz Arena on Matchday 4 of the Champions League group stage. Olympiacos is coming off of a 3-2 loss to Bayern Munich. With half the group stage already in the books, Olympiacos (one point) is last in Group B, while Bayern Munich (nine points) leads the group.

Olympiacos needs to shift into gear; even with a win here, they will still be rounding out the group. A win for Bayern Munich would keep them securely in first.

How To Watch