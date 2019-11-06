Bayern Munich vs. Olympiacos: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Olympiacos soccer game
Who's Playing
Bayern Munich (home) vs. Olympiacos (away)
What to Know
Olympiacos and Bayern Munich will face off at 12:55 p.m. ET Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Allianz Arena on Matchday 4 of the Champions League group stage. Olympiacos is coming off of a 3-2 loss to Bayern Munich. With half the group stage already in the books, Olympiacos (one point) is last in Group B, while Bayern Munich (nine points) leads the group.
Olympiacos needs to shift into gear; even with a win here, they will still be rounding out the group. A win for Bayern Munich would keep them securely in first.
How To Watch
- Who: Bayern Munich vs. Olympiacos
- When: Wednesday at 12:55 p.m. ET
- Where: Allianz Arena
- Follow: CBS Sports App
-
Champions League TV schedule and scores
Here's the complete schedule and results of the 2019-20 Champions League
-
UCL scores: Dortmund storms back
The first half of Matchday 4 did not disappoint
-
Own goal goes off Chelsea keeper's face
This is a goal you don't see every day
-
Champions League standings
Here's everything you need to know about the UEFA Champions League season for 2019-20
-
Barca vs. Slavia preview
Barca can stay atop its group with a win
-
Liverpool facing unique scheduling issue
The Reds have a crazy schedule in December
-
UCL: Chelsea, Ajax play to epic draw
The Blues came from behind to earn a point after trailing by three goals
-
Live updates: Barca vs. Slavia Prague
Barcelona wasted a chance to take command of its group on Tuesday