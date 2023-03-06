Like with the first leg in Paris when Kylian Mbappe was a doubt, the starting XIs for Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg this coming Wednesday are already a hot topic of discussion. The Germans lead 1-0 from the opening leg thanks to ex-Parisien Kingsley Coman but Frenchman Benjamin Pavard was sent off so is unavailable to Julian Nagelsmann. However, the big news pre-game is that Neymar has effectively been ruled out for the remainder of this season even if PSG have not confirmed as much with a "three to four-month" absence expected.

We look at how both sides are shaping up coming into this one.

Bayern

With Pavard out, the defense is of great importance to the Bavarians given that Lucas Hernandez is also a long-term absentee. Dayot Upamecano and Matthijs de Ligt are no-brainers in the back line but the inexperienced Josip Stanisic could be the chink in the armor that Mbappe and teammates go after. Manuel Neuer remains out but Yann Sommer is more than an adequate replacement and exceled in the away win last month while Noussair Mazraoui is also not yet ready to return. Sadio Mane is starting to get back to fitness and was a substitute against Stuttgart where he made a cameo appearance but it will take a while for the Senegal international to be ready to start. Thomas Muller is competing with Leroy Sane for potential involvement given that the latter was also able to feature despite initially being ruled out for this one. Jamal Musiala's name should be on the team sheet from the off.

Probable Bayern XI: Sommer; Stanisic, Upamecano, De Ligt; Coman, Kimmich (c), Goretzka, Davies; Sane, Musiala; Choupo-Moting.

PSG

Neymar has already been ruled out by upcoming surgery while Presnel Kimpembe's season is also as good as over and Renato Sanches is injured too. Marco Verratti is back from domestic suspension and will start which should mean that Warren Zaire Emery goes back to the bench on his 17th birthday after starting the opening leg. Rape charges made against Achraf Hakimi are worrying but the club have stood by the player who has denied the accusations so expect him to be eligible to play after a recent thigh issue. Neymar being out simplifies things up top with all-time top scorer Mbappe and Lionel Messi expected to replicate their recent superb tandem effort in the win away at Olympique de Marseille to win Le Classique. A knock against FC Nantes should not keep Marquinhos out and Nuno Mendes will seek to cause further havoc on Bayern's right side.

Probable PSG XI: Donnarumma; Danilo, Marquinhos (c), Ramos; Hakimi, Ruiz, Verratti, Vitinha, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe.