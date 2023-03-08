The Champions League returns to action Wednesday on Paramount+ and CBS.

Who's Playing

PSG @ Bayern Munich

Current Records: Paris 4-2-0; Bayern Munchen 6-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Allianz Arena

Allianz Arena TV: Paramount+

What to Know

The Champions League is back! After a short break, the second leg of the round of 16 is ready to kick off on Wednesday. Bayern Munchen will face off against Paris in the Champions League round of 16 at 3:00 p.m. ET on March 8th at Allianz Arena. Bayern Munchen's scoring has been on the decline the past four games, which is obviously a trend Paris are hoping will continue.

Bayern Munchen put another one in the bag back in February to keep their perfect Champions League record intact. Bayern Munchen won by a goal and slipped past Paris 1-0. With that high-scoring win, Bayern Munchen brought their scoring average up to an impressive 2.71 points per game.

Bayern Munchen are out for back-to-back wins against Paris.

Odds

Bayern Munchen are a solid favorite against Paris, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -126 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

