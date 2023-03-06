Bayern Munich host Paris Saint-Germain in Wednesday's UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg clash with the Germans 1-0 up from leg one. The French giants have won all three of their games since their narrow defeat at Parc des Princes while Julian Nagelsmann's side have lost one and won the other two. Both sides top their respective domestic leagues and Christophe Galtier's men are eight points clear outright in Ligue 1 while Bayern are level with Borussia Dortmund. PSG are without Neymar and Presnel Kimpembe for this one while Benjamin Pavard is suspended and Manuel Neuer as well as Lucas Hernandez are out injured. Kylian Mbappe became PSG's all-time top scorer with his 201st goal against FC Nantes in Ligue 1 over the weekend.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Mar. 8 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Mar. 8 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Allianz Arena -- Munich

Allianz Arena -- Munich TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS Paramount+ Odds: Bayern +145; Draw: +225; PSG +190 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Bayern: Neuer and Hernandez remain out for Nagelsmann but Leroy Sane could be available after coming on against Stuttgart over the weekend. Noussair Mazraoui also remains unavailable but Sadio Mane could also feature after missing the win in Paris.

PSG: Neymar and Kimpembe are out while Achraf Hakimi should be available to Galtier despite recent rape charges against the Morocco international. Renato Sanches is likely to miss out again and Nordi Mukiele took a knock during the win over Nantes as did captain Marquinhos who will not be fully fit for this one.

Prediction

PSG have shown since the first leg loss that they have rediscovered their scoring touch while Bayern remain vulnerable at the back despite a decent scoring record themselves. The French champions only need to win by a goal to take it beyond 90 minutes so expect them to do at least that. A two-goal winning margin is within the realms of possibility but a clean sheet for the visitors is unlikely. Expect Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi to feature prominently. Pick: Bayern 1, PSG 3 (after extra time).