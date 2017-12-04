Bayern Munich vs. PSG live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Both of the teams are through, but who will win the group?

Bayern Munich welcomes Paris Saint-Germain to Germany on Tuesday in Champions League action with both teams through to the knockout stages. The two are fighting for group supremacy, after PSG won the first meeting 3-0. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV:  Fox Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Bayern hands PSG its second straight defeat, but PSG wins the group. Bayern 3, PSG 2.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories