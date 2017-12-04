Bayern Munich vs. PSG live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
Both of the teams are through, but who will win the group?
Bayern Munich welcomes Paris Saint-Germain to Germany on Tuesday in Champions League action with both teams through to the knockout stages. The two are fighting for group supremacy, after PSG won the first meeting 3-0.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: Fox Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Bayern hands PSG its second straight defeat, but PSG wins the group. Bayern 3, PSG 2.
