Bayern Munich welcome PSG to Germany on Wednesday for their Champions League quarterfinal first leg, which is also a rematch of last year's final. The German side came out on top in that match, but repeating the performance might be tricky with star striker Robert Lewandowski set to miss both legs due to injury. PSG, on the other hand, are hoping this is the year Kylian Mbappe and Neymar send them to continental glory.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, April 7

: Wednesday, April 7 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany

: Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany TV and Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Bayern -102; Draw +280; PSG +255 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Bayern: With Robert Lewandowski out due to picking up an injury while on international duty with Poland, things got worse on Tuesday when Serge Gnabry was ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19 for a second time. That means we will likely see an attack of Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane for the German side, one that is sharp in its own right. But, when you don't have the world's top striker, it is going to be felt. Expect Bayern to use their speed to create chances down the wing and for them to still have some fantastic opportunities to score. They do lose a significant ability in the air without Lewandowski.

PSG: Bayern's inconsistent backline has to have Neymar and Mbappe salivating. Bayern had a recent stretch where they conceded in seven consecutive games, but maybe they have turned the corner with back-to-back clean sheets against Stuttgart and RB Leipzig. With Lewandowski out, Bayern will rely on their speed and may just opt to play a bit more defensive in the middle. If so, PSG are going to have to move the ball around quickly the final third and try to keep the center-backs of Bayern off balance.

Prediction

Bayern and PSG finish the first leg with the Parisians having a small advantage on away goals. Pick: Bayern 1, PSG 1