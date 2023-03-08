untitled-design-2023-03-08t180057-389.png
Getty Images

Bayern Munich are through to the Champions League quarterfinals and Paris Saint-Germain are headed home after the Bavarians beat the French side 2-0 on Wednesday in their round of 16 second leg. It was another convincing display by the hosts as they held the Parisians goalless across 180 minutes. The Bayern defense stepped up big when needed and the attack did more than enough as Julian Nagelsmann's team look like legit contenders to win it all.

But how did everybody perform? Here are our player ratings from the match: 

Bayern Munich ratings

NameMinutesHow did they do?Rating

(GK) Yann Sommer

90

Some curious play at times, especially giving the ball away for a golden chance for Vitinha. Made a fantastic save on a Sergio Ramos header as PSG looked for a lifeline.

6

(DEF) Josip Stanisic

90Started over Joao Cancelo and held his own, timing his tackles well and always playing smartly out of the back. Instrumental in keeping Kylian Mbappe quiet7

(DEF) Dayot Upamecano

90He had a stellar challenge on Lionel Messi in the first half and did so well to not let Mbappe behind him.8

(DEF) Matthijs de Ligt

90

Saved a couple goals, stopping Messi early and then clearing a ball off the line with an incredible effort. A monster at the back.

8

(DEF) Alphonso Davies

90

Gave Hakimi some trouble with his stellar speed and cuts, and he also had a big stop on Mbappe. Superb. 

8

(MID) Leon Goretzka

90

A gladiator in the middle capable of doing a bit of everything. He had a couple of his vtrademark surging runs, but it was his unselfishness to set up Choupo-Moting that cemented his fine performance.

7

(MID) Joshua Kimmich

90

Calm and cool in nearly every instance. Played his normal game, did everything well and was always quick to play into space.

7

(MID) Kingsley Coman

86Didn't see as much of the ball as he would have liked, but PSG know all too well about the damage he can do and aimed to keep him well in front.6

(MID) Thomas Muller

86

Shined defensively from the front. Applied pressure to win the ball that led to the opener. It was a crucial bit of effort that all but cemented the result. Also pressured Sergio Ramos on a near goal.

7

(MID) Jamal Musiala

82

Lively and just so smooth, carrying the ball forward to get the attack going. Had a fine chance early on in the left side of the box off a delightful touch. 

8

(FWD) Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

68

⚽ 61' Looked fairly sharp and improved as the game went on.  Took his goal with precision and made the impact his side hoped.

7.5
SubstitutesReplacedHow did they do?Rating

Leroy Sane

Choupo-Moting (68')Solid display off the bench with runs that gave PSG trouble. 6

Sadio Mane

Musiala (82')Late sub who was hardly involved, but that was because of PSG being desperate for goal. 5

Serge Gnabry

Coman (86')⚽ 89' Came on and scored, which is more than you could ask.8

Joao Cancelo

Muller (86')Only on the pitch for four minutes, he delivered the assist to Gnabry in a great little cameo.7.5
ManagerSubs usedHow did the manager do?Rating
Julian Nagelsmann4Pushed all the right buttons as his defense kept PSG scoreless across 180 minutes. That's no easy feat. They were clearly the better team and outclassed them often. Also got instant impact from his subs.9


PSG ratings

NameMinutesHow did they do?Rating

(GK) Gianluigi Donnarumma

90

Made some smart saves, notably from Goretzka and Musiala in the first half. Looked less assured in the second 45 although there was not much he could do about Choupo-Moting's opener and Gnabry's clincher.

6

(DEF) Marquinhos

36

The captain played through the pain barrier for over 30 minutes and struggled through it until he was forced off nine minutes before the break. He pulled up short in the warm-up so to go that far was impressive.

5

(DEF) Sergio Ramos

90

It was the sort of performance you would have expected the veteran to deliver. He made some great interceptions at the back while he won a few aerial battles at key moments and tested Sommer in the second half. Also flashed another header wide late on.

6.5

(DEF) Danilo Pereira 

90

Underrated, as always, he was reasonably solid for much of the game. However, the cracks appeared in the defense after Mukiele was forced off and the Portuguese was joined with Ramos by the inexperienced Bitshiabu.

6

(MID) Achraf Hakimi

90

Playing for the first time since rape charges were made against him, he put in some interesting crosses and looked to combine with Mbappe. However, he was not his marauding usual self which hampered PSG's ability to counterattack.

5.5

(MID) Vitinha

81

Saw a great chance thwarted by De Ligt on the line. Otherwise, he was a ghostly presence in the middle and contributed towards a lightweight midfield.

5

(MID) Marco Verratti

90

It was a tenacious and risk-taking approach which was working until he got caught in possession and Bayern scored. There is a lot of pressure on him to regularly deliver, but it was a self-inflicted wound. Several levels below his brilliant best.

5

(MID) Fabian Ruiz

76

After a good start, he grew more and more uncomfortable. He looks a shadow of his former self and should have offered more along with Vitinha. It was a surprise that he lasted as long as he did.

3

(MID) Nuno Mendes

81

Such a useful outlet in the first leg, he was subdued here and not allowed to cut into Bayern's back line as PSG needed him to. A main part of Galtier's plan never really got into the game.

5

(FWD) Kylian Mbappe (c)

90

Muller's pregame comments came true as Bayern silenced the French superstar. PSG could not really get their key man into it despite a few half chances. Captain after Marquinhos was forced off, Messi's isolation did not help him.

6

(FWD) Lionel Messi

90

Denied by Sommer in the first half, but was too often a passenger. Was that the final time we saw him in the Champions League? If it was, it was the most muted of exits as he barely registered.

4

SubstitutesReplacedHow did they do?Rating

Nordi Mukiele

Marquinhos (36')

Less than 10 minutes on the pitch and mainly defensive work required. Had a knock coming into this one so no major surprise that he did not last long.

6

El Chadaille Bitshiabu

Mukiele (46')

Sent on for the second half to replace substitute Mukiele. His inexperience told although he was not at fault for the Bayern goal.

5

Warren Zaire Emery

Ruiz (76')

Looked lively after he came on and did his best to spark a turnaround.

7

Hugo Ekitke

Vitinha (81')

Tried to inject some urgency in attack, but there was little to feed on and Bayern were in total control.

5

Juan Bernat

Mendes (81')

Not the useful squad player he once was. This was a short cameo on an old stomping ground and nothing more.

4

ManagerSubs usedHow did the manager do?Rating

Christophe Galtier

5

Gambled on Marquinhos which did not work. Did not go for the jugular enough. Can rue Vitinha miss and a difficult surface, but ultimately fell short in his setup. Limited by injuries too.

5