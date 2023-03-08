Name Minutes How did they do? Rating

(GK) Gianluigi Donnarumma 90 Made some smart saves, notably from Goretzka and Musiala in the first half. Looked less assured in the second 45 although there was not much he could do about Choupo-Moting's opener and Gnabry's clincher. 6

(DEF) Marquinhos 36 The captain played through the pain barrier for over 30 minutes and struggled through it until he was forced off nine minutes before the break. He pulled up short in the warm-up so to go that far was impressive. 5

(DEF) Sergio Ramos 90 It was the sort of performance you would have expected the veteran to deliver. He made some great interceptions at the back while he won a few aerial battles at key moments and tested Sommer in the second half. Also flashed another header wide late on. 6.5

(DEF) Danilo Pereira 90 Underrated, as always, he was reasonably solid for much of the game. However, the cracks appeared in the defense after Mukiele was forced off and the Portuguese was joined with Ramos by the inexperienced Bitshiabu. 6

(MID) Achraf Hakimi 90 Playing for the first time since rape charges were made against him, he put in some interesting crosses and looked to combine with Mbappe. However, he was not his marauding usual self which hampered PSG's ability to counterattack. 5.5

(MID) Vitinha 81 Saw a great chance thwarted by De Ligt on the line. Otherwise, he was a ghostly presence in the middle and contributed towards a lightweight midfield. 5

(MID) Marco Verratti 90 It was a tenacious and risk-taking approach which was working until he got caught in possession and Bayern scored. There is a lot of pressure on him to regularly deliver, but it was a self-inflicted wound. Several levels below his brilliant best. 5

(MID) Fabian Ruiz 76 After a good start, he grew more and more uncomfortable. He looks a shadow of his former self and should have offered more along with Vitinha. It was a surprise that he lasted as long as he did. 3

(MID) Nuno Mendes 81 Such a useful outlet in the first leg, he was subdued here and not allowed to cut into Bayern's back line as PSG needed him to. A main part of Galtier's plan never really got into the game. 5

(FWD) Kylian Mbappe (c) 90 Muller's pregame comments came true as Bayern silenced the French superstar. PSG could not really get their key man into it despite a few half chances. Captain after Marquinhos was forced off, Messi's isolation did not help him. 6

(FWD) Lionel Messi 90 Denied by Sommer in the first half, but was too often a passenger. Was that the final time we saw him in the Champions League? If it was, it was the most muted of exits as he barely registered. 4

Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating

Nordi Mukiele Marquinhos (36') Less than 10 minutes on the pitch and mainly defensive work required. Had a knock coming into this one so no major surprise that he did not last long. 6

El Chadaille Bitshiabu Mukiele (46') Sent on for the second half to replace substitute Mukiele. His inexperience told although he was not at fault for the Bayern goal. 5

Warren Zaire Emery Ruiz (76') Looked lively after he came on and did his best to spark a turnaround. 7

Hugo Ekitke Vitinha (81') Tried to inject some urgency in attack, but there was little to feed on and Bayern were in total control. 5

Juan Bernat Mendes (81') Not the useful squad player he once was. This was a short cameo on an old stomping ground and nothing more. 4

