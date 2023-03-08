Bayern Munich are through to the Champions League quarterfinals and Paris Saint-Germain are headed home after the Bavarians beat the French side 2-0 on Wednesday in their round of 16 second leg. It was another convincing display by the hosts as they held the Parisians goalless across 180 minutes. The Bayern defense stepped up big when needed and the attack did more than enough as Julian Nagelsmann's team look like legit contenders to win it all.
But how did everybody perform? Here are our player ratings from the match:
Bayern Munich ratings
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Yann Sommer
|90
Some curious play at times, especially giving the ball away for a golden chance for Vitinha. Made a fantastic save on a Sergio Ramos header as PSG looked for a lifeline.
|6
(DEF) Josip Stanisic
|90
|Started over Joao Cancelo and held his own, timing his tackles well and always playing smartly out of the back. Instrumental in keeping Kylian Mbappe quiet
|7
(DEF) Dayot Upamecano
|90
|He had a stellar challenge on Lionel Messi in the first half and did so well to not let Mbappe behind him.
|8
(DEF) Matthijs de Ligt
|90
Saved a couple goals, stopping Messi early and then clearing a ball off the line with an incredible effort. A monster at the back.
|8
(DEF) Alphonso Davies
|90
Gave Hakimi some trouble with his stellar speed and cuts, and he also had a big stop on Mbappe. Superb.
|8
(MID) Leon Goretzka
|90
A gladiator in the middle capable of doing a bit of everything. He had a couple of his vtrademark surging runs, but it was his unselfishness to set up Choupo-Moting that cemented his fine performance.
|7
(MID) Joshua Kimmich
|90
Calm and cool in nearly every instance. Played his normal game, did everything well and was always quick to play into space.
|7
(MID) Kingsley Coman
|86
|Didn't see as much of the ball as he would have liked, but PSG know all too well about the damage he can do and aimed to keep him well in front.
|6
(MID) Thomas Muller
|86
Shined defensively from the front. Applied pressure to win the ball that led to the opener. It was a crucial bit of effort that all but cemented the result. Also pressured Sergio Ramos on a near goal.
|7
(MID) Jamal Musiala
|82
Lively and just so smooth, carrying the ball forward to get the attack going. Had a fine chance early on in the left side of the box off a delightful touch.
|8
(FWD) Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
|68
⚽ 61' Looked fairly sharp and improved as the game went on. Took his goal with precision and made the impact his side hoped.
|7.5
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Leroy Sane
|Choupo-Moting (68')
|Solid display off the bench with runs that gave PSG trouble.
|6
Sadio Mane
|Musiala (82')
|Late sub who was hardly involved, but that was because of PSG being desperate for goal.
|5
Serge Gnabry
|Coman (86')
|⚽ 89' Came on and scored, which is more than you could ask.
|8
Joao Cancelo
|Muller (86')
|Only on the pitch for four minutes, he delivered the assist to Gnabry in a great little cameo.
|7.5
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
|Julian Nagelsmann
|4
|Pushed all the right buttons as his defense kept PSG scoreless across 180 minutes. That's no easy feat. They were clearly the better team and outclassed them often. Also got instant impact from his subs.
|9
PSG ratings
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Gianluigi Donnarumma
90
Made some smart saves, notably from Goretzka and Musiala in the first half. Looked less assured in the second 45 although there was not much he could do about Choupo-Moting's opener and Gnabry's clincher.
6
(DEF) Marquinhos
36
The captain played through the pain barrier for over 30 minutes and struggled through it until he was forced off nine minutes before the break. He pulled up short in the warm-up so to go that far was impressive.
5
(DEF) Sergio Ramos
90
It was the sort of performance you would have expected the veteran to deliver. He made some great interceptions at the back while he won a few aerial battles at key moments and tested Sommer in the second half. Also flashed another header wide late on.
6.5
(DEF) Danilo Pereira
90
Underrated, as always, he was reasonably solid for much of the game. However, the cracks appeared in the defense after Mukiele was forced off and the Portuguese was joined with Ramos by the inexperienced Bitshiabu.
6
(MID) Achraf Hakimi
90
Playing for the first time since rape charges were made against him, he put in some interesting crosses and looked to combine with Mbappe. However, he was not his marauding usual self which hampered PSG's ability to counterattack.
5.5
(MID) Vitinha
81
Saw a great chance thwarted by De Ligt on the line. Otherwise, he was a ghostly presence in the middle and contributed towards a lightweight midfield.
5
(MID) Marco Verratti
90
It was a tenacious and risk-taking approach which was working until he got caught in possession and Bayern scored. There is a lot of pressure on him to regularly deliver, but it was a self-inflicted wound. Several levels below his brilliant best.
5
(MID) Fabian Ruiz
76
After a good start, he grew more and more uncomfortable. He looks a shadow of his former self and should have offered more along with Vitinha. It was a surprise that he lasted as long as he did.
3
(MID) Nuno Mendes
81
Such a useful outlet in the first leg, he was subdued here and not allowed to cut into Bayern's back line as PSG needed him to. A main part of Galtier's plan never really got into the game.
5
(FWD) Kylian Mbappe (c)
90
Muller's pregame comments came true as Bayern silenced the French superstar. PSG could not really get their key man into it despite a few half chances. Captain after Marquinhos was forced off, Messi's isolation did not help him.
6
(FWD) Lionel Messi
90
Denied by Sommer in the first half, but was too often a passenger. Was that the final time we saw him in the Champions League? If it was, it was the most muted of exits as he barely registered.
4
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Nordi Mukiele
Marquinhos (36')
Less than 10 minutes on the pitch and mainly defensive work required. Had a knock coming into this one so no major surprise that he did not last long.
6
El Chadaille Bitshiabu
Mukiele (46')
Sent on for the second half to replace substitute Mukiele. His inexperience told although he was not at fault for the Bayern goal.
5
Warren Zaire Emery
Ruiz (76')
Looked lively after he came on and did his best to spark a turnaround.
7
Hugo Ekitke
Vitinha (81')
Tried to inject some urgency in attack, but there was little to feed on and Bayern were in total control.
5
Juan Bernat
Mendes (81')
Not the useful squad player he once was. This was a short cameo on an old stomping ground and nothing more.
4
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Christophe Galtier
5
Gambled on Marquinhos which did not work. Did not go for the jugular enough. Can rue Vitinha miss and a difficult surface, but ultimately fell short in his setup. Limited by injuries too.
5