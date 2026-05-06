Last week, PSG and Bayern Munich played one of the most memorable Champions League matches in the history of the sport, as Luis Enrique's team won 5-4 at the Parc de Princes in what was an exciting and unforgettable day of soccer. Eight days later, the two sides are back and will face each other at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

PSG will have to cope without Achraf Hakimi, who is ruled out of the return leg through injury. Meanwhile, Vincent Kompany appeared ready in his pre-match press conference, and he will be back on the touchline after serving a one-match suspension.

"They've been the strongest team in Europe over the last couple of years, they've won the Champions League. As well as the quality and the coaching, the age of the team is also on their side. They keep improving, they're constantly learning. They're a team who we respect and who are very difficult to play against. We believe the same of ourselves, though, and that we can beat them. For me, inner calm reigns. I try not to let the emotions of the match play a role too early," he said.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the match:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, May 6 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, May 6 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Arena -- Munich

: Allianz Arena -- Munich TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Odds: Bayern Munich -160; Draw +428; PSG +303

Possible lineups

Bayern Munich XI: Manuel Neuer; Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Konrad Laimer; Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz; Harry Kane.

PSG XI: Matvey Safonov; Warren Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha; Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz; Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Prediction

Despite the spectacular 5-4 win that took place last week in Paris, the home game might become a crucial factor ahead of the second leg, especially with a key player like Achraf Hakimi injured. Pick: Bayern Munich 2, PSG 1.