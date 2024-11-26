Bayern Munich host Paris Saint-Germain in a UEFA Champions League blockbuster this Tuesday at Allianz Arena. Both sides need to win with the Germans in 17th on six points and the French 25th with only four points from as many games.

Even a win for Vincent Kompany or Luis Enrique will not disguise that this has been a sluggish start for both sides this edition, but things will look a lot worse if they lose. Bayern have won six consecutive games coming into this one since a 4-1 loss to Barcelona earlier this season.

A 3-0 win over Augsburg means that the Bundesliga giants are six points clear at the German summit as they seek to win back their title from Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen. Meanwhile, PSG also lead the way in Ligue 1 after a 3-0 win over Toulouse on Friday which has also created a six-point advantage.

Bayern beat PSG home and away in the last 16 of the 2022-23 UCL edition while the Germans also won 1-0 in the 2020 final although Les Parisiens exacted some revenge the following year with a quarterfinal win on aggregate after a 3-2 win in Munich. Although history favors Bayern, Luis Enrique's Parisiens have shown that they can pull big performances out of the bag in Europe and they badly need it now.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, November 26 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Allianz Arena - Munich, Germany Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Bayern -167; Draw +350; PSG +400

League Phase so far

Bayern have won nine and drawn two of their 11 games to be unbeaten so far in the Bundesliga but the Champions League has proven problematic with Aston Villa and Barcelona both winning to leave Kompany and his players in 17th spot. French opponents will be good news for Bayern with 12 wins from 18 against teams from France with 12 wins from 14 on top of 11 wins from 27 home UCL games with that last home defeat a 3-2 loss to PSG back in 2020-21.

Paris went down 2-1 to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last time out to go with defeat to Arsenal and a draw with PSV Eindhoven. A win over Girona is only good enough for 25th in the standings with just three goals scored so far. Just one win from seven away games against German opposition with eight losses from 15 on the road against Bundesliga clubs. PSG have won just 15 of their last 37 European games with 14 losses so this is as tough as it gets for Les Parisiens.

Team news

Bayern: Joao Palhinha is out while Mathys Tel took a knock and Aleksandar Pavlovic as well as Josip Stanisic are at least now training. Hiroki Ito is a long-term absentee so Leon Goretzka may replace Palhinha while Serge Gnabry and Konrad Laimer should return to the XI after missing the Augsburg win. Harry Kane has 20 goals from 17 appearances with five of those goals in four UCL outings.

Possible Bayern XI: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane.

PSG: Senny Mayulu and Lucas Hernandez are out although Nuno Mendes, Goncalo Ramos and Presnel Kimpembe are back in for Luis Enrique. Marquinhos was suspended against Toulouse but is back while Vitinha, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Willian Pacho should also start. Bradley Barcola has been in stunning form while Marco Asensio and Ousmane Dembele could form the rest of the attack.

Possible PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Dembele, Asensio, Barcola.

Prediction

Neither side can afford to lose and PSG must find their shooting form with Bayern expected to make the most of home advantage against their vulnerable visitors. Pick: Bayern 2, PSG 2.

Standings

Key: Positions 1-8 qualify for Round of 16 while positions 9-24 qualify for Knockout Phase Play-Offs and positions 25-36 are eliminated.

Pos Team GP W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Liverpool 4 4 0 0 10 1 +9 12 2 Sporting CP 4 3 1 0 9 2 +7 10 3 Monaco 4 3 1 0 10 4 +6 10 4 Brest 4 3 1 0 9 3 +6 10 5 Inter 4 3 1 0 6 0 +6 10 6 Barcelona 4 3 0 1 15 5 +10 9 7 Borussia Dortmund 4 3 0 1 13 6 +7 9 8 Aston Villa 4 3 0 1 6 1 +5 9 9 Atalanta 4 2 2 0 5 0 +5 8 10 Manchester City 4 2 1 1 10 4 +6 7 11 Juventus 4 2 1 1 7 5 +2 7 12 Arsenal 4 2 1 1 3 1 +2 7 13 Bayer Leverkusen 4 2 1 1 6 5 +1 7 14 Lille 4 2 1 1 5 4 +1 7 15 Celtic 4 2 1 1 9 9 0 7 16 Dinamo Zagreb 4 2 1 1 10 12 -2 7 17 Bayern Munich 4 2 0 2 11 7 +4 6 18 Real Madrid 4 2 0 2 9 7 +2 6 19 Benfica 4 2 0 2 7 5 +2 6 20 AC Milan 4 2 0 2 7 6 +1 6 21 Feyenoord 4 2 0 2 7 10 -3 6 22 Club Brugge 4 2 0 2 3 6 -3 6 23 Atletico Madrid 4 2 0 2 5 9 -4 6 24 PSV 4 1 2 1 7 5 +2 5 25 PSG 4 1 1 2 3 5 -2 4 26 Sparta Praha 4 1 1 2 5 8 -3 4 27 Stuttgart 4 1 1 2 3 6 -3 4 28 Shakhtar Donetsk 4 1 1 2 2 5 -3 4 29 Girona 4 1 0 3 4 8 -4 3 30 RB Salzburg 4 1 0 3 3 10 -7 3 31 Bologna 4 0 1 3 0 5 -5 1 32 RB Leipzig 4 0 0 4 4 9 -5 0 33 SK Sturm Graz 4 0 0 4 1 6 -5 0 34 Young Boys 4 0 0 4 1 11 -10 0 35 Red Star Belgrade 4 0 0 4 4 16 -12 0 36 Slovan Bratislava 4 0 0 4 2 15 -13 0

