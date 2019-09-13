Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig: Bundesliga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Bayern faces a stiff road test on Saturday

Bayern Munich travels to RB Leipzig on Saturday in what is arguably the top matchup of the weekend in European soccer. Entering the weekend, it was a battle of No. 1 versus No. 2 with Leipzig in first, though Bayern dropped to third following Wolfsburg's 1-1 draw with Fortuna Dusseldorf. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Bundesliga: Bayern vs. Leipzig

  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
  • Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Red Bull Arena (Leipzig)
  • TV channel: FS2
  • Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)   

Storylines

Bayern: The giants are coming off two straight wins and are lighting up the net with 11 goals in three games -- the best mark in Germany so far. But Leipzig is the only team to win its opening three games and has conceded a league-best two times. That means Bayern may not have many chances and will need to take a couple to get the win.

Leipzig: Don't believe Leipzig will be content with a draw at home. Their focus is to win, and they can do it. The creativity in attack has been superb, and Timo Werner is on fire with his recent hat trick. This team must defend the set pieces well, as a player like Phillipe Coutinho could give them a ton of trouble.

Bayern vs. Leipzig prediction

A back and forth game sees the hosts get a late equalizer to split the points.

Pick: Bayern 2, Leipzig 2

