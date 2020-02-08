Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig: Bundesliga preview, prediction, TV channel, live stream, watch online

A tight race for the Bundesliga title heats up on Sunday in Munich as second-place RB Leipzig visits first-place Bayern Munich with the two separated by just a point in the table. Bayern is in fine form in the league with a five-game winning streak while RB Leipzig hasn't won any of its last two games and faces a stiff test on the road after the two drew 1-1 in their first meeting back in September.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig

Date : Sunday, Feb. 9



: Sunday, Feb. 9 Time : 12 p.m. ET



: 12 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Arena



: Allianz Arena TV channel : FS2 and Fox Deportes



: FS2 and Fox Deportes Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Bayern Munich: That 5-2 loss at Nurnberg on Jan. 11 was shocking, and it snapped a four-game winning streak for the club. The defense was really out of sync and it showed, but there has been an improvement since then. In the last three matches, Bayern is 3-0-0 with 12 goals scored and just one conceded. Robert Lewandowski has scored in three straight Bundesliga matches entering this one. He's got 33 goals in 28 games so far this season.

RB Leipzig: Leipzig is coming off a loss and a draw that has allowed red-hot Bayern to jump them in the table, but a win here puts them back in first place. The issue lately has been the defense with nine goals conceded in the last five games. That's a problem against a Bayern attack that's in form, and the key will be to slow Bayern down in attack by being overly physical. That may result in more set pieces, but getting them off the ball with some force will set the tone.

Prediction

Bayern remains in first place with a narrow with Robert Lewandowski getting a late penalty. Pick: Bayern 2, RB Leipzig 1