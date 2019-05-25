Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig: DFB Pokal final prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The title is on the line on Saturday
The DFB Pokal title is on the line this Saturday as Bayern Munich faces RB Leipzig in Berlin. Bayern has already won the Bundesliga and now face the third-place team for the domestic cup trophy. These two teams have played twice this season in the league, with Bayern Munich winning the first one 1-0, with the second one just two weeks ago ending 0-0.
It's another chance for Bayern Munich to establish its dominance in the country, while U.S. men's national team player Tyler Adams hope to earn his first trophy in Europe.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
DFB Pokal final: Bayern vs. RB Leipzig
- Date: Saturday, May 25
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Location: Olympiastadion Berlin
- TV channel: ESPNEWS
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Odds: Bayern Munich -195 / RB Leipzig +500
Storylines
Bayern Munich: Bayern is the gold standard in Europe and has won the Bundesliga seven years in a row. But Bayern has won the cup just once in the last four years. They enter this one as the favorite and will look to dominate the ball and play out wide as RB Leipzig likes to get forward down the wings, leaving that area exposed at times.
RB Leipzig: This could end up being the biggest day in the club's history, but it's important to remember that the history is very short. This club was founded just 10 years ago, and a victory on Saturday would mean the first major trophy in the club's history.
Prediction
The giants of Germany win a tight one to take home another major title.
Pick: Bayern Munich (-195)
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Copa del Rey final preview
Barcelona is seeking its fifth consecutive Spanish cup title on Saturday in Seville
-
U-20 WC preview: USA vs. Ukraine
The American youngsters open group stage play on Friday against Ukraine
-
Tracking preliminary World Cup rosters
Here's a look at the provisional rosters that each country will choose from to bring to Fr...
-
Gignac gives Tigres lead in Liga final
The French striker is on the verge of becoming the club's all-time top scorer
-
Tigres vs. Leon: Liga MX final preview
The top two seeded teams will clash in the first leg of the 2019 Clausura final on Thursda...
-
FIFA scraps plans for 48-team WC in 2022
The 2026 World Cup in North America will be the first to expand to 48 participants