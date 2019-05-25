Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig: DFB Pokal final prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The DFB Pokal title is on the line this Saturday as Bayern Munich faces RB Leipzig in Berlin. Bayern has already won the Bundesliga and now face the third-place team for the domestic cup trophy. These two teams have played twice this season in the league, with Bayern Munich winning the first one 1-0, with the second one just two weeks ago ending 0-0.

It's another chance for Bayern Munich to establish its dominance in the country, while U.S. men's national team player Tyler Adams hope to earn his first trophy in Europe.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

DFB Pokal final: Bayern vs. RB Leipzig

Date : Saturday, May 25



: Saturday, May 25 Time : 2 p.m. ET



: 2 p.m. ET Location : Olympiastadion Berlin



: Olympiastadion Berlin TV channel : ESPNEWS



: ESPNEWS Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Odds: Bayern Munich -195 / RB Leipzig +500

Storylines

Bayern Munich: Bayern is the gold standard in Europe and has won the Bundesliga seven years in a row. But Bayern has won the cup just once in the last four years. They enter this one as the favorite and will look to dominate the ball and play out wide as RB Leipzig likes to get forward down the wings, leaving that area exposed at times.

RB Leipzig: This could end up being the biggest day in the club's history, but it's important to remember that the history is very short. This club was founded just 10 years ago, and a victory on Saturday would mean the first major trophy in the club's history.

Prediction

The giants of Germany win a tight one to take home another major title.

Pick: Bayern Munich (-195)