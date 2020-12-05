Bayern Munich remain top of the Bundesliga after a dramatic 3-3 draw at home to second-placed RB Leipzig on a day when Borussia Dortmund also dropped points in the chasing pack.

Thomas Muller scored twice for the hosts to rescue a point but Kingsley Coman's hat-trick of assists was equally as important as Bayern twice came from behind at Allianz Arena.

The result keeps Hansi Flick's men two points clear of Leipzig and Julian Nagelsmann's men in turn open up a two-point lead on Dortmund in third after their 1-1 draw away at Eintracht Frankfurt earlier on Saturday.

Bayer Leverkusen could wedge themselves between Bayern and Leipzig with a win away at hapless Schalke 04 on Sunday, but the defending champions will remain top of the pile.

Christopher Nkunku opened the scoring after 19 minutes when he was played through by Emil Forsberg before dodging an onrushing Manuel Neuer and then slotting home.

Bayern were level just 11 minutes later through Jamal Musiala as the Germany-born England international was teed up by Kingsley Coman before drilling home from the edge of the penalty area.

The hosts needed just four minutes to move in front as the Frenchman was the provider again but this time for Thomas Muller.

Anything Bayern could do, Leipzig could do better, though, as Justin Kluivert levelled just two minutes later from an Amadou Haidara assist.

Level pegging did not last long as the visitors moved ahead again just three minutes into the second half, this time Forsberg heading in from an Angelino cross.

Leipzig remained in front for over 20 minutes but Coman was not to be denied his hat-trick of assists and he set up Muller for the German's second of the game with 15 minutes to go.

Neither side could find a winner in Bavaria so both had to settle for one point apiece with Leipzig featuring in a match that boasted at least six goals for the second time in three days after their entertaining 4-3 Champions League Group H win away at Istanbul Basaksehir in midweek.